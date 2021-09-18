Return to sender: This artist is archiving online rape threats

Since starting this project, Yadav has registered a change in herself too. She says she’s stopped being afraid of what anonymous voices on the internet might throw at her. “The next time someone misbehaves with me online, I am going to take a screenshot and put it up in my exhibits and invite everyone to see it. The shame is on them,” she says.

It’s also a big responsibility, she adds, to “do justice to the information being shared with me, to represent this horror and trauma”.

Yadav has spent countless hours, over two years, trawling through such messages, and it’s taken a toll, she admits. It can get overwhelming and exhausting, aside from which it’s hard to know how to respond to certain contributors. “Imagine urging women on your social media to contribute a rape threat and then a person says to you, ‘Oh sorry, I don’t have a rape threat but I was raped’,” Yadav says.

* …you should be gangraped… and burn alive (part of a longer violent message sent in all caps)

* Will you just shut up before I come and f*** you

The project covers rape threats as well as violent and overly aggressive messages, including the sending of unsolicited dick pics and pornographic material. Among the submissions that Yadav has to choose from are the following (Note: This could be triggering for survivors of abuse or rape) :

To offer a sense of what it’s like to be on the receiving end, three videos of selected submissions will play on a loop simultaneously, via three projectors. Notes from women who have shared how the threats made them feel will also be displayed. By November, the project will also have an Instagram account and a website.

“The visual medium not only brings the digital artefact, in this case the screenshot, into the physical space of an exhibition, but also turns the private into the public,” Yadav says. “I want to create a public picture of what women everywhere go through.”

In her archiving and art project, Yadav plans to display the submissions she has received from women (there are 200 so far) at the art studio on the Ambedkar University campus in October.

Yadav has received multiple rape threats herself, including in response to one post about the plight of women in Kashmir and another about not liking a particular Indian actor. “The threats scared me,” she says. “I felt disgusted. I also felt extremely angry that there were men around us who had the audacity to violate my digital space to try and shut me up.”

Yadav’s project, Museum of Rape Threats and Sexism (@museumofrapethreats), invites women to send in screenshots of threats of sexual and physical violence they have received online (the archiving effort is ongoing, so submissions are, well, welcome). “I aim to record this structural violence and rape culture, and the responses of women, many of whom have internalised this as the new normal,” she says. “The anger towards how normalised this all is sparked the idea.”

Just as in the offline world, the onus is on the woman to “take precautions”: think about how visible, vocal or political she wants to be; take special steps to protect her privacy; police her appearance. (A straight white man, meanwhile, has to be fairly controversial, think Piers Morgan-level controversial, to get a stream of hate flow his way online, and even then it’s mainly commentary and far less threat.)

Rape is used online, quite simply, as a tool to shut women up, says Isha Yadav, 30, a visual artist and doctoral student of women’s and gender studies at Ambedkar University in Delhi, who is documenting online rape threats and extreme sexism as part of a new project. “On social media, a rape threat acts as a warning given to a woman every time she doesn’t behave herself, or is too outspoken, too opinionated, too liberal, or is sharing pictures of herself.”

