IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Seth Rogen's first book 'Yearbook' to release on May 11
art culture

Seth Rogen's first book 'Yearbook' to release on May 11

Seth Rogen is all set to release his first book. According to the actor's mother, "it is not a memoir but more like a bunch of funny stories."
PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Seth Rogen's first book to hit bookshelves in May(Instagram/ sethrogen)

Actor-writer Seth Rogen is set to make his book debut with "Yearbook", which will be released on May 11.

Billed as a collection of "true stories and essays", the book is published by Penguin Random House.

Rogen, 38, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday night.

"I wrote a book called 'Yearbook'. It's true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay!" the multi-hyphenate personality wrote as he shared the link to the book.

In a statement from the publisher purported to be from Rogen's mother, Sandy, she described the book as "not really a memoir" but more like "a bunch of funny stories", reported USA Today.

"He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to LA, meeting some famous people, things like that. If I'm being honest, I really wish there wasn't so much drug talk," Sandy said.

"Why does he need all that? It's like 'We get it!' And some of the stories? I mean, they're entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me!" she added.

Rogen, a Canadian-American actor, started doing stand-up in hometown Vancouver, and moved to Los Angeles for a role in Judd Apatow's series "Freaks and Geeks" when he was just 16.

He later earned a part on the sitcom "Undeclared", which also hired him as a writer. After landing his job as a staff writer on the final season of "Da Ali G Show", starring actor-comic Sacha Baron Cohen, Apatow guided Rogen towards a film career.

Rogen made his Hollywood feature debut in "Donnie Darko", starring Jake Gyllenhaal, with a minor role in 2001.

He has since starred in films like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin", "Knocked Up", "Steve Jobs", while co-writing movies "Superbad", "Pineapple Express" with writing partner Evan Goldberg, and also directed "This Is the End" and "The Interview"; all of which Rogen featured in.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
seth rogen books
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP