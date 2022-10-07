Singing all day long

Indian classical music aficionados can enjoy a day-long event tomorrow that will celebrate vocal music at its best. Titled Raagdari Gennxt - Parampara Ki Nayi Soch, the show will feature young artistes, who represent the next generation of classical music. The festival is called Raagdaari to drive home the significance of preserving our musical tradition.

What makes the event special is the fact that vocalists from different gharanas will present a spectrum of ragas at Prithvi Theatre, a venue that’s known for its acoustic setting. Unlike most music events that feature microphones and sound enhancers, this do will take place without any microphones or amplification.

Rutuja Lad

Vocalist Rutuja Lad, who will take the stage at 4.30pm, says, “Being an acoustic concert, performing at this one will be an opportunity to understand our voice and the way it relates to the audience in a natural way.”

Shruti Vishwakarma

Looking forward to performing in the morning session of the event, vocalist Shruti Vishwakarma will take the stage at 11am alongside singer Aditya Khandwe. She says, “Witnessing live music is a great experience. Live music not only brings joy, but also the appreciation and support that pushes any artiste to do better and find new horizons. I am looking forward to the event, which offers an opportunity to appreciate good music, and support independent artistes from different backgrounds.”

Gandhar Deshpande

The vocal sessions will be divided into four parts. The concert will start at 7.30am and will go on till late evening. Vocalist Gandhar Deshpande says, “These days, it’s rare to find concerts that focus more on the purity of art with unity. This event will feature young artistes from different gharanas, performing different ragas.“

Catch it live!

What: Raagdari Gennxt - Parampara Ki Nayi Soch

When: October 9

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Timing: 7.30am to 10.30pm