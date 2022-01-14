Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Single page from Spider-Man comic book sells for record USD 3.36 million at auction

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.
This image provided by Heritage Auctions shows Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No 8, which tells the origin story of Spider-Man's now-iconic black costume. (Heritage Auctions via AP)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 09:50 AM IST
AP | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Dallas

A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record USD 3.36 million.

The record bidding, which started at USD 330,000 and soared past USD 3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas.

The previous record for an interior page of a US comic book was USD 657,250 for art from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for USD 3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
