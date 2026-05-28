Bhubaneshwar, Artists, musicians, actors and storytellers participated in a discussion on menstrual rights and dignity here on Wednesday, with speakers stressing the need to break stigma and normalise conversations around menstruation through art, culture and public engagement. Songs, films could challenge years of stigma around menstruation: UNICEF Odisha official

The event, "Creative Voices for Menstrual Rights & Dignity", was jointly organised by UNICEF Odisha and Aaina ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on May 28.

The programme brought together creative professionals, including filmmakers and writers, and social sector representatives to discuss how storytelling, films, music and media can help build empathy and encourage open conversations around menstrual health and dignity.

Speaking at the event, Prasanta Dash, Chief Field Office, UNICEF Odisha, said menstruation was not merely a health or hygiene issue but was deeply linked to dignity, confidence, equality, education and inclusion.

"While policies and judgments are important, changing mindsets requires more human conversations, empathy and voices that people connect with emotionally. Artists and creators have a unique ability to influence society," he said.

Dash said a song, film or story could help challenge years of stigma and encourage young people to speak more openly about menstruation and dignity.

Addressing the gathering, Sneha Mishra, Secretary of Aaina, said menstrual health should be viewed not only from a hygiene perspective but also as an issue of rights, dignity, equality and inclusion.

She said conversations around menstruation must move beyond silence and shame towards empathy, awareness and collective responsibility.

Mayor of Bhubaneswar Sulochana Das stressed the importance of normalising conversations around menstrual dignity in homes, schools and public spaces.

"Menstrual health is not merely a woman's issue. It is a matter of dignity, health and equal rights. Society must ensure that every girl and woman has access to safe menstrual hygiene facilities," she said.

Jagadananda, co-founder of Centre for Youth and Social Development , said social taboos around menstruation continued despite sustained awareness efforts by governments and civil society organisations.

Singer Susmita Das said music could become a powerful tool for social change by helping young people speak more openly and comfortably about menstruation.

Participants also highlighted the need to involve boys and men in conversations around menstrual dignity and inclusion, while calling for continued dialogue and shared responsibility to create a more inclusive and "period-friendly" society.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.