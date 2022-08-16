Staging God’s life with lyrical nuances

The vibrant and joyous nature of Lord Krishna is one of the iconic parts of India mythology. The anecdotes from his life have often been translated into books and movies, and now a dance drama titled Krishna, which depicts many facets of his life is returning to the city stage. Through the medium of traditional Indian dance forms such as Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu, this show will portray Krishna’s journey as a playful exponent from his childhood to his youthful antics and to finally, his participation in the epic Mahabharata.

“Playing Krishna was challenging for me because it involves more acting and mudrayein than dance,” shares Raj Kumar Sharma, who plays the titular character of the protagonist in the act, and adds, “Meri eyes kahan tak move karengi aur mere ang vastra ko main kaise use karunga, in sab baarikyon ka dhyaan mujhe karna padhta hai perform karte huye.”

It’s not just the actors, but also the makers who have tried to put in extra efforts to ensure that the personality and aura of Krishna looks as appealing on stage, as it has been read since ages. Shashidharan Nair, the show’s choreographer, says, “Lord Krishna has been a part of my life since childhood, as I come from Srikrishna Kshetram in Guruvayoor, Kerala. I’ve grown up listening to stories of Krishna from my nana (maternal grandfather), and I’ve been trained in Kathakali, in which stories of Krishna are often enacted.”

“The first section of this dance drama covers all phases of a person’s life, from childhood to adolescence,” explains Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh, director of the show, adding, “The first segment commences with Krishna’s childhood and ends with his adulthood. It also deals with his divine romance with Radha, and his compassion for everything that had life. It’s the second part where we deal with the war segment of Mahabharata, the fight between the Pandavas and Kauravas, and Krishna’s role in eradicating evil and establishing dharma. Finally, the narrative finishes with the curse of Gandhari, with Krishna’s message of Gita on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.”

Catch It Live

What: Krishna

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: August 16 (today) to 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue and Violet Lines

