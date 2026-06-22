Step inside a luxurious retreat in Mahabaleshwar, spread across 27 acres of evergreen forests

Nestled amidst the lush evergreen forests of the Western Ghats in Maharashtra, Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa is a luxurious haven where nature is the true host and every corner invites you to slow down and unwind. Spread over 27 acres, this place offers scenic valley views, a temperature-controlled infinity pool, and premium rooms with private balconies. Though quite far away from Varanasi, my experience at this place truly reminded me of my childhood summer vacation days.

A tour of Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa, a luxurious retreat.(Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa)

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Step inside Le Meridian Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa

My journey began with a short flight from Varanasi to Pune’s International Airport, followed by a scenic drive of around four hours through winding roads and hills. Perched along the scenic Satara–Medha–Mahabaleshwar Road, Le Meridien transported me back to the simple joys of childhood summers, awakening a sense of nostalgia I didn't know I missed. While being the first resort, it is the brand’s ninth property in the country.

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The place also features an Explore Spa, fitness centre, adventure park for kids and adults, and a water park as well. (Le Meridian Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa)

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{{^usCountry}} The 5-star property is surrounded by pristine evergreen forests in the Western Ghats, and each room features its own private balcony with a surreal view of the Strawberry capital of India. Each room is well-equipped with deep soaking tubs, luxury bedding, and everything you need to make your stay comfortable. The place also features an Explore Spa, fitness centre, adventure park for kids and adults, and a water park as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 5-star property is surrounded by pristine evergreen forests in the Western Ghats, and each room features its own private balcony with a surreal view of the Strawberry capital of India. Each room is well-equipped with deep soaking tubs, luxury bedding, and everything you need to make your stay comfortable. The place also features an Explore Spa, fitness centre, adventure park for kids and adults, and a water park as well. {{/usCountry}}

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Each room is well-equipped with deep soaking tubs, luxury bedding, and everything you need to make your stay comfortable. (Le Meridian Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa)

Dining

The resort houses several dining facilities, which include Chingari, Latest Recipe, Longitude Bar, and Woods. Each of these restaurants offers a unique dining experience. While you get to savour Rajasthani cuisine at Chingari, dinner at The Woods delights you with Asian and Japanese cuisine amidst the forests.

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The resort houses several dining facilities, which include Chingari, Latest Recipe, Longitude Bar, and Woods (Le Meridian Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa)

Experiences

One of the standout aspects of the resort is its holistic approach to hospitality—one that not only rejuvenates the body and mind but also evokes a sense of childlike wonder and nostalgia. Whether it's a guided nature walk through the dense evergreen forests, an intriguing palmistry session, adrenaline-pumping adventure activities, or soothing live music performances in the evening, there's something for every kind of traveller.

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Guests can unwind at the infinity swimming pool overlooking lush greenery, challenge friends and family in the games room, indulge in wellness therapies at the spa, or simply soak in the tranquillity of the surroundings. Every experience is thoughtfully curated to help visitors reconnect with nature, themselves, and the simple joys often left behind in childhood.

Games room at Le Meridian Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa. (Le Meridian Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa)

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Moreover, the resort also features a Summer Resort Offer that enables Marriott Bonvoy members to enjoy an additional 10% savings on best available room rates, daily buffet breakfasts, and 20% savings on food and beverages across participating hotels, making summer escapes even more rewarding.

How to reach: The Le Meridian Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa is around 210 minutes away from Pune airport and 120 minutes away from Pune railway station. The property is also within the reach of popular attractions, including Mapro Gardens, Shiva temple, and Wilson Point.

Prices: Packages start from ₹20,475 per night (subject to change), with a minimum of two-night stay. The package includes free Wi-Fi, in-room facilities, valet parking, breakfast buffet, and discounts at the resort's restaurants.

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This article was produced following a hosted three-night stay by the author at Le Meridian Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa, upon editorial invitation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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