Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani observe bandh over highway delay; Wai to shut down on March 10

Citizens and business communities in popular hill stations Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani observed a complete shutdown on Sunday to protest the slow progress and poor condition of the Surur–Poladpur highway, where construction has been dragging on for nearly two years. As the agitation spreads, residents of Wai have also called for a citywide bandh on Tuesday (March 10), with towns and villages along the highway planning phased shutdowns in the coming weeks. (HT)

Markets remained shut and tourism activities came to a halt across the hill stations as traders, hotel owners, taxi unions, social organisations and residents joined the protest. As the agitation spreads, residents of Wai have also called for a citywide bandh on Tuesday (March 10), with towns and villages along the highway planning phased shutdowns in the coming weeks.

The protest is likely to affect tourists travelling between the popular destinations as locals intensify pressure on authorities to speed up the long-pending road project.

Residents said the situation has worsened particularly along the 16-18 km stretch between Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, where excavation work has been underway for nearly six months. Large potholes, dust and frequent traffic disruptions have made travel difficult for both locals and visitors.

Locals claim that the poor condition of the road and slow pace of construction have already led to a decline in tourist arrivals, affecting thousands of families whose livelihoods depend on tourism.

Rajesh Kumbhardare, one of the key leaders of the protest, said the shutdown reflected growing frustration among residents and business owners. “For nearly two years we have repeatedly raised the issue with authorities, but the work on the Surur–Poladpur highway continues to move at a very slow pace. Tourism is the backbone of Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, and thousands of families depend on it. However, because of dug-up roads, dust and constant traffic jams, tourists are avoiding the region. Our protest is not against development but against the delay and negligence in completing such an important road project,” he said.

The decision to organise the shutdown was taken during an all-party meeting held in Panchgani on March 5, where representatives of trader associations, hotel owners and taxi unions demanded urgent intervention from the government. Leaders warned that if asphalt work and road completion do not begin soon, the agitation could intensify.

Meanwhile, residents of Wai have announced a bandh on Tuesday in support of the protest and to highlight the difficulties faced by commuters using the highway.

Meanwhile, Satara district collector Santosh Patil said the administration has taken note of the concerns raised by citizens. “We are in constant coordination with the related departments and contractors to review the progress and ensure the work is expedited. Necessary steps will be taken to minimise inconvenience to residents and tourists,” he said.

The shutdown also inconvenienced tourists visiting the hill stations over the holiday weekend. Hrushikesh Pujari, a tourist from Chinchwad who visited Panchgani, said the bandh disrupted travel plans. “We had come here to spend the weekend, but since morning almost all shops, restaurants and markets were closed. Even finding tea or breakfast became difficult. While we understand the locals’ frustration about the road condition, the sudden shutdown left many tourists stranded,” he said.

Hotel industry representatives said the prolonged delay in road work has severely affected the tourism economy.

The Surur-Poladpur highway connects Wai with Mahabaleshwar and is considered one of the most important access routes to the region, covering a distance of about 32 km. With thousands of residents dependent on tourism-related activities such as hotels, taxis, restaurants and local markets, locals say completing the highway work quickly is essential not only for safe travel, but also for the survival of the region’s tourism economy.