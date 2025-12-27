Step inside Adah Sharma's 'completely empty' Mumbai home that left Farah Khan and her cook Dilip stunned. Watch

In a city where real estate is often measured by how much luxury one can cram into a square foot, actor Adah Sharma is breaking all the rules. On December 26, filmmaker Farah Khan took her YouTube viewers inside Adah’s Mumbai apartment — the same residence formerly occupied by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput — only to find a home that looks less like a celebrity pad and more like a vast, indoor playground. Also read | Adah Sharma moves into Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: This place gives me positive vibes Adah Sharma's house is notably empty of traditional furniture, leading Farah Khan to joke that it looked like a robbery had taken place. (YouTube/ Farah Khan)

'Looks like a robbery happened'

Accompanying Farah Khan was her long-time cook, Dilip, and both were visibly taken aback by the extreme minimalism on display. The most striking feature of Adah’s home isn't what is there, but what isn’t. Stepping into the living room, guests are greeted by just expansive white floors. The absence of sofas, coffee tables, and dining sets prompted Farah to joke that the place looked like it had been 'robbed' as it was 'completely empty'.

Adah, known for her roles in films like 1920 and The Kerala Story, views the emptiness as a 'blank canvas' for her creativity. “You can play cricket or dance freely here,” Adah explained during the tour, noting that the space is perfect for her Kathak rehearsals and physical training.

Absence of seating

The 'no-furniture' policy extends to guests. While Adah made a rare exception for Farah by providing a bean bag, the actor revealed that she typically sits on the floor. For guests who find the ground too firm, she offers soft mats to simulate the feeling of a chair.

Despite the lack of conventional decor, the home isn't entirely void of items. Key features include a beautiful temple area, and award gallery that is a dedicated space for her accolades, which also houses a plastic sword she uses for martial arts practice. Adah's home also has a 'jungle' vibe with open glass windows that allow squirrels to wander in and out of the living area at will. The kitchen offers a glimpse into Adah’s heritage, swapping modern non-stick pans for traditional stone cookware brought specifically from Kerala.

Even Adah’s personal attire reflects her desire to stay connected to nature indoors – she was seen wearing 'grass slippers', designed to mimic the sensation of walking on a fresh lawn. While the starkness of the home shocked Farah and Dilip, Adah remained unfazed, proving that for some, 'home' isn't about the things you own, but the space you have to move.