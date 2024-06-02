Adah Sharma moves into Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: This place gives me positive vibes

For the past few months, there has been a buzz around Adah Sharma moving into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment in Mumbai. The actor has finally broken her silence, and revealed she moved into the place four months back. She says she is feeling settled in her new house. (Also read: Adah Sharma on if she bought Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: 'I got overwhelmed') Adah Sharma reveals she moved into the apartment four months back.

In an interview to Bombay Times, the actor opened up about the move, revealing that some people tried to dissuade form moving into the place in Bandra.

Moves into Sushant’s apartment

“I moved into the flat (Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra) four months ago, but I was busy promoting my projects, including Bastar and the OTT release of The Kerala Story. After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It’s only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in,” Adah said.

She added, “I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all my life and this is the first time I’ve moved out of there. I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds.”

The actor reveals she never had doubt about moving into the place, as she followed her “intuition, not other people’s opinions”. Adah has rented the apartment for five years.

She picks the example of her career to stress that people tried to scare her for starting her career with a horror movie through 1920, and then discouraged her to do The Kerala Story. But she trusted her gut, and did it.

In fact, Adah has also given a makeover to the place, starting by painting the entire place white. It is being reported that the lower floor has been converted into a mandir, one room on the top floor has been made into a music room and one room a dance studio. She has also upgraded the terrace into a garden. Adah along with her mother have opted for minimalist living, and have very less furniture, with the report stating that both of them “sleep and eat on the floor”.

Buzz around the property

Back in August 2023, it was reported that Adah was buying the flat in Mont Blanc Apartments. Later, a report by TellyChakkar stressed that Adah’s team confirmed the news to them. Sushant reportedly rented the apartment in December 2019 for ₹4.5 lakh per month. It is a duplex and spans over 3,600-sq ft, with a huge hall sprawling across the lower floor and three bedrooms on the floor above.