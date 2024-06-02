 Adah Sharma moves into Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: This place gives me positive vibes | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adah Sharma moves into Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: This place gives me positive vibes

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jun 02, 2024 04:34 PM IST

Actor Adah Sharma took Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Mumbai on rent for five years. She moved into the house four months back.

For the past few months, there has been a buzz around Adah Sharma moving into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment in Mumbai. The actor has finally broken her silence, and revealed she moved into the place four months back. She says she is feeling settled in her new house. (Also read: Adah Sharma on if she bought Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: 'I got overwhelmed')

Adah Sharma reveals she moved into the apartment four months back.
Adah Sharma reveals she moved into the apartment four months back.

In an interview to Bombay Times, the actor opened up about the move, revealing that some people tried to dissuade form moving into the place in Bandra.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Moves into Sushant’s apartment

“I moved into the flat (Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra) four months ago, but I was busy promoting my projects, including Bastar and the OTT release of The Kerala Story. After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It’s only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in,” Adah said.

She added, “I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all my life and this is the first time I’ve moved out of there. I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds.”

The actor reveals she never had doubt about moving into the place, as she followed her “intuition, not other people’s opinions”. Adah has rented the apartment for five years.

She picks the example of her career to stress that people tried to scare her for starting her career with a horror movie through 1920, and then discouraged her to do The Kerala Story. But she trusted her gut, and did it.

In fact, Adah has also given a makeover to the place, starting by painting the entire place white. It is being reported that the lower floor has been converted into a mandir, one room on the top floor has been made into a music room and one room a dance studio. She has also upgraded the terrace into a garden. Adah along with her mother have opted for minimalist living, and have very less furniture, with the report stating that both of them “sleep and eat on the floor”.

Buzz around the property

Back in August 2023, it was reported that Adah was buying the flat in Mont Blanc Apartments. Later, a report by TellyChakkar stressed that Adah’s team confirmed the news to them. Sushant reportedly rented the apartment in December 2019 for 4.5 lakh per month. It is a duplex and spans over 3,600-sq ft, with a huge hall sprawling across the lower floor and three bedrooms on the floor above.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adah Sharma moves into Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: This place gives me positive vibes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On