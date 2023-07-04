Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Half yearly report card of Bollywood: Pathaan, The Kerala Story among toppers, overall results average

ByRishabh Suri
Jul 04, 2023 02:52 PM IST

The Hindi film industry didn’t have a lot of highs in the first half of 2023, except Pathaan and The Kerala Story. Disappointments like Adipurush and Shehzada dampened the spirit.

2023 started off with a bang- Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s big comeback, delivered on the hype. But it’s been a mixed bag post that, feel the experts. Atul Mohan says, “In the case of Pathaan, it was an emotional hit. People just wanted to go and watch it, regardless of the content, to show their support for Khan who was going through a rough patch personally.”

Stills from Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
A handful of films worked, but a bigger list, didn’t. What’s interesting to note is that Ranbir Kapoor- Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and now Satyaprem Ki Katha (which has only ran in theatres for 5 days till now), all family films/ or in the rom-com space, worked. This signals that the mid segment films are back to support tentpole films like Pathaan. “That was very necessary, because these mid segment films are what keep the box office in the green, they keep getting people to cinemas till a big film comes,” says exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.

Taran Adarsh says, “Big films failed, which is disastrous. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was below average, Shehzada was a disaster. The biggest disappointment of 2023 has been Adipurush.”

The Prabhas-led epic, produced on a budget of almost 500 crores, had it’s fate sealed from the big drop on it’s first Monday post release, with controversies affecting it.

Even other films like Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa had massive expectations, and such star led vehicles not delivering had the trade disappointed.

But then came the storm that was actor Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story on May 5, and proved to be a winner. Director Sudipto Sen feels women largely connected to the story, “Small and realistic films are creating a new ecosystem, to which people are connecting more. Apparently the ones with an organic connection are the ones working.”

HITS

PATHAAN--512 CRORES

TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR--128 CRORES

THE KERALA STORY--211 CRORES

ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE--83 CRORES

MRS CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY--23 CRORES

MISSES

SHEHZADA--30 CRORES

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN--101 CRORES

SELFIEE--17 CRORES

ADIPURUSH--270 CRORES

KUTTEY-- 4 CRORES

(All India figures according to Box Office India and trade estimates)

