Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 4: Adah Sharma film earns just 24 lakh on first Monday

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 4: The film witnessed a further dip in its box office collections on its first Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has collected just over ₹2 crore nett in India since its release on Friday. Bastar: The Naxal Story is headlined by Adah Sharma. (Also Read | Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 3) In the Bastar The Naxal Story, Adah Sharma, plays a police officer.

Bastar India box office

The film earned ₹40 lakh on day 1 (Friday), ₹75 lakh on day two (Saturday) and ₹85 lakh on day three (Sunday). It collected ₹24 lakh nett in India on its fourth day (Monday), as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹2.24 crore nett in India.

About Bastar

The film is based on the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. Adah Sharma plays the role of an IPS officer in the movie directed by Sudipto Sen. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The trio last worked together on The Kerala Story.

Bastar review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Bastar serves as a stark reminder of the complexities inherent in the battle against Naxalism, yet falls short of fully exploring the nuances of its subject matter. While its patriotic fervour and commitment to highlighting the sacrifices of those caught in the crossfire are commendable, the film's reluctance to confront the shades of grey within its narrative leaves it feeling somewhat incomplete.”

Vipul Amrutlal Shah on Bastar

During an event, Vipul Amrutlal Shah praised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for clearing the movie with an 'A' certificate. “Whatever documents they (CBFC) asked for, we provided and gave every evidence. After scrutinising it, they called the experts. When the screening committee saw the film, they cleared the film after awarding ‘adult’ film certificate with some changes," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

He also said, “Usually, there is a belief that the censor will stop such films but the board has very efficiently walked with us in this process. There were some things which could have been better. Still, I feel they did a terrific job.”

