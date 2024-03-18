Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 3: Film earns 2 crore in first weekend, trails behind The Kerala Story

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 3: Though the film earned its highest so far on Sunday, it still lags far behind The Kerala Story (2023). As per Sacnilk.com, the film has collected just over ₹2 crore nett in India since its release. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen, Bastar: The Naxal Story is headlined by Adah Sharma. The trio last worked together on The Kerala Story. (Also Read | Bastar movie review: Adah Sharma fails to impress in film which believes Naxalism exists only because of communism) Adah Sharma plays an IPS officer in Sudipto Sen's Bastar: The Naxal Story.

Bastar India box office

The film earned ₹40 lakh on day 1 (Friday) and ₹75 lakh on day two (Saturday). It collected ₹90 lakh nett in India on its third day (Sunday), as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹2.05 crore nett in India. The film is based on the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. Adah Sharma plays the role of an IPS officer in the movie directed by Sudipto Sen.

The Kerala Story, helmed by Sudipto Sen, had minted ₹16 crore at the domestic box office on the third day of its release.

Bastar review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Bastar serves as a stark reminder of the complexities inherent in the battle against Naxalism, yet falls short of fully exploring the nuances of its subject matter. While its patriotic fervour and commitment to highlighting the sacrifices of those caught in the crossfire are commendable, the film's reluctance to confront the shades of grey within its narrative leaves it feeling somewhat incomplete.”

What director and producer had said about Bastar

Recently, Sudipto called the film a "human document". “We are focusing on the people who are facing violence on an everyday basis... It is more about gun violence which we have concentrated on in the film,” the director had said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Vipul, had said, “We didn't want to get into politics. We want to explore human tragedy. All politics is on one side and real sufferers are the common people. When will their pain come out in front of people? We usually swear at politicians and leave the issue but this real human tragedy needs to come forward.”

