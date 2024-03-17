Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 2: Adah Sharma film witnesses slight growth, mints 75 lakh

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 2: After opening at the domestic box office with low numbers, the film witnessed a slight growth in its collection on Saturday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹75 lakh on the second day of its release. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story has been directed by Sudipto Sen. (Also Read | Bastar movie review: Adah Sharma fails to impress in film which believes Naxalism exists only because of communism) Adah Sharma in a still from Bastar.

Bastar India box office

The film earned ₹40 lakh on day 1 (Friday). It earned ₹75 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹1.15 crore in India. The film is based on the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. It is led by actor Adah Sharma, who plays the role of an IPS officer in the movie.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What the film's producer, director said about it

Recently, Vipul, as quoted by news agency PTI, had said, “We didn't want to get into politics. We want to explore human tragedy. All politics is on one side and real sufferers are the common people. When will their pain come out in front of people? We usually swear at politicians and leave the issue but this real human tragedy needs to come forward.”

Sudipto called the film a "human document". “We are focusing on the people who are facing violence on an everyday basis... It is more about gun violence which we have concentrated on in the film,” the director had said.

Bastar review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Bastar serves as a stark reminder of the complexities inherent in the battle against Naxalism, yet falls short of fully exploring the nuances of its subject matter. While its patriotic fervour and commitment to highlighting the sacrifices of those caught in the crossfire are commendable, the film's reluctance to confront the shades of grey within its narrative leaves it feeling somewhat incomplete.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place