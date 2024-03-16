 Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma's film opens low at ₹50 lakh | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma's film opens low at 50 lakh

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 16, 2024 11:17 AM IST

Amid clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha at the box office, Bastar: The Naxal Story has had a dismal start, given it's from the team behind The Kerala Story.

The team of Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen, and Vipul Amrutal Shah pulled off a box office coup last year with the breakout success of their film The Kerala Story. However, if the opening day collection reported by Sacnilk is something to go by, their new collaboration Bastar: The Naxal Story, may not see a similar rise. (Also Read – Bastar movie review: Adah Sharma fails to impress in film which believes Naxalism exists only because of communism)

Bastar: The Naxal Story has recorded a low box office collection on the opening day
Bastar: The Naxal Story has recorded a low box office collection on the opening day

Box office collection day 1

Bastar has managed to secure only 50 lakh on Friday at the domestic box office. This is only a minor fraction of the surprising day one total that her previous film, The Kerala Story, pulled off at the box office last year. That film, also directed by Sudipto and produced by Vipul, earned 8 crore on its opening day. It then went on to rise steadily at the box office, culminating in an impressive lifetime total of 242 crore in India.

Competition with Yodha

Bastar: The Naxal Story is facing stiff competition from a much bigger film, Yodha, a hijack action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. That film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, garnered 4.26 crore at the box office on Friday, more than eight times the opening day collection of Bastar.

About Bastar

Based on the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, the film explores the sufferings of the common people in the region without getting into the political side of the issue. Adah plays the role of an IPS officer in the movie.

After the controversy surrounding The Kerala Story, Vipul clarified earlier this week an event that Bastar: The Naxal Story isn't political. "We didn't want to get into politics. We want to explore human tragedy. All politics is on one side and real sufferers are the common people. When will their pain come out in front of people? We usually swear at politicians and leave the issue but this real human tragedy needs to come forward,” he said.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma's film opens low at 50 lakh
