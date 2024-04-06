Adah Sharma on if she bought Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: 'I got overwhelmed'

'I am a private person'

When asked if bought Sushant's sea-facing house or not, Adah said, “For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone’s hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies, but I have always been private. I guard my privacy.”

The actor also said, "I also thought that it’s wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, who has done such beautiful films. I don’t stand for that. He is an actor who I have great respect for so I would like to put everything where he has his respect... I don’t like people loosely commenting… I didn’t like it. I read some comments about him. I mean, you can troll me but don’t troll someone who is not there or doesn’t have someone to speak about them. I will speak about where I live materialistically soon, but right now I am living in the hearts of millions of people, rent-free.”

The old living room featured Sushant's much loved telescope through which he'd see his beloved stars, planets and constellations.

Buzz around Adah buying the property

In August 2023, after a paparazzo posted that Adah was buying the flat in Mont Blanc Apartments, in which Sushant used to live, TellyChakkar said in a report that it had contacted Adah’s team and got a confirmation that the news was true. It is not known yet, if and when Adah moved into the apartment.

More about the home

Sushant reportedly rented the apartment in December 2019 for ₹4.5 lakh per month. It is a duplex and spans over 3,600-sq ft, with a huge hall sprawling across the lower floor and three bedrooms on the floor above.

