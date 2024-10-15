Adah Sharma responds to backlash against moving into Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai house

Actor Adah Sharma, a few months ago, shifted into late Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai house, in which he was found dead a few years ago. As per India Today, she faced backlash for the move, with a section of the people accusing her of using Sushant's name for publicity. Now, speaking with the portal, Adah has clarified her stance. (Also Read | Adah Sharma sings bhajan at Sushant Singh Rajput's house she recently moved into. Watch) Adah Sharma moved to Sushant Singh Rajput's old home in Mumbai.

Adah on facing criticism for shifting to late Sushant's home

Adah said, “As an actor, or even as a person, you cannot react to everything that's been said. We all have a lot of things to do in life. Also, this is a free country, and everyone has the right to have an opinion. If they feel about something, they should... and continue to do so."

Adah talks about Sushant's house

She added, "I am not here to tell anyone 'I am a good person' or give them reasons for my actions. I did what I had to do, and I know myself. And just like I don't want anyone to change for me, I would also not change myself. I am really all settled in the house, and I really love the place."

When Adah shared why she bought the house

Earlier this year, Adah told Bombay Times about shifting to Sushant's Bandra home. “I moved into the flat (Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra) four months ago...I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all my life and this is the first time I’ve moved out of there. I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds.”

More about the Bandra house

In August 2023, reports claimed that Adah was buying the flat in Mont Blanc Apartments. A TellyChakkar report later confirmed the news from Adah's team. Reportedly, Sushant rented the apartment in December 2019 for ₹4.5 lakh per month. A duplex, it spans over 3,600 sq ft and has a huge hall sprawling across the lower floor and three bedrooms on the floor above. Sushant was found dead in his home on June 14, 2020.