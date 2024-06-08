Adah Sharma sings bhajan at Sushant Singh Rajput's house she recently moved into. Watch

Some time back, actor Adah Sharma confirmed that she has moved into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment in Mumbai. And now, a video of her singing bhajan in the house emerged and is catching everyone’s attention on social media. (Also read: Adah Sharma moves into Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: This place gives me positive vibes) Adah Sharma moved into Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment four months back.

Tunes of devotion

In a video, shared by a Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani, Adah is seen singing a bhajan. She can be seen sitting on a white marble platform in front of the mandir. Adah is wearing a simple white salwar kameez as she croons a soulful Ram bhajan.

As the video emerged online, social media users sent in good wishes, and appreciated her singing skills. “May God bless you.. may this house bring you luck and prosperity,” wrote one user.

Another user shared, “So soothing”, with one commenting, “Beautiful voice … Jai shree Ram”. “Beautiful voice,” shared one user, with another writing, “She is a pure heart girl”.

Making the big move

In a recent interview, Adah revealed that she moved into the place four months back.

“I moved into the flat (Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra) four months ago, but I was busy promoting my projects, including Bastar and the OTT release of The Kerala Story. After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It’s only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in,” Adah said in an interview to Bombay Times.

She added, “I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all my life and this is the first time I’ve moved out of there. I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds.”

It was also shared that Adah has given a makeover to the place, starting by painting the entire place white. She has converted the lower floor into a mandir, one room on the top floor has been made into a music room and one room a dance studio. She has also upgraded the terrace into a garden. Adah along with her mother have opted for minimalist living, and have very less furniture, with the report stating that both of them “sleep and eat on the floor”.

About renting the property

Back in August 2023, it was reported that Adah was buying the flat in Mont Blanc Apartments. A report by TellyChakkar stressed that Adah’s team confirmed the news to them. Sushant reportedly rented the apartment in December 2019 for ₹4.5 lakh per month. It is a duplex and spans over 3,600-sq ft, with a huge hall sprawling across the lower floor and three bedrooms on the floor above. However, it has now been revealed that Adah has rented the apartment for five years.