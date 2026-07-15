Step inside Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's beautifully designed new Mumbai home: 'It's so nice and bright'

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has given fans a detailed tour of her newly decorated Mumbai home with husband Shane Gregoire. In a video shared on YouTube on July 13, the content creator walked viewers through every room, revealing the inspiration behind the interiors, clever storage solutions and the décor pieces that make the space feel uniquely theirs. (Also read: ₹200 crore where Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have stayed">Step inside 100-year-old 'Bollywood' villa in Mumbai worth over ₹200 crore where Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have stayed )

A spacious living room with vintage touches

Aaliyah Kashyap shows off her spacious new Mumbai home with clever decor ideas. (YouTube/@AaliyahKashyap)

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Beginning the tour with the living room, Aaliyah described it as significantly bigger than their previous one. “My favourite part about this living room is definitely this beautiful bookcase,” she said, pointing to an Ikea bookshelf that doubles as extra storage.

The shelves display books, plants, decorative pieces, a vintage typewriter gifted by her best friend Karima, Shane’s fossil collection and framed photographs of their pets. A Chanel-themed chess set, received at an event, also features as one of her favourite décor pieces.

The couple retained a few items from their old house, including their custom-made brown sofa, coffee table and TV console, while adding a new rug from Jaipur Rugs and a larger cat tree for their pets.

One of Aaliyah’s favourite additions is a wooden bar unit from Urban Ladder that combines storage for tea, coffee, matcha supplies, crockery and glassware. Above it hang vintage movie posters of All About Eve and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, gifted by Shane. The couple also opted for a compact wooden dining table and matching chairs, explaining that they usually prefer eating on the floor in front of the television rather than at a formal dining table.

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Bedroom, guest room and thoughtful upgrades

{{^usCountry}} Compared to their previous apartment, Aaliyah said the new kitchen offers much more counter space, making cooking easier. She showed viewers neatly arranged everyday appliances, pantry essentials, spices, snacks and baking supplies, although she joked that not every cabinet was perfectly organised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Compared to their previous apartment, Aaliyah said the new kitchen offers much more counter space, making cooking easier. She showed viewers neatly arranged everyday appliances, pantry essentials, spices, snacks and baking supplies, although she joked that not every cabinet was perfectly organised. {{/usCountry}}

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The bedroom features a bed borrowed from her mother’s house after their previous bed proved too large for the room. A decorative wall panel installed behind the bed helped cover an awkward architectural gap, while shelves display décor pieces and a dreamcatcher.

Calling one of the best investments in the house, Aaliyah also demonstrated the motorised curtains that open and close with the press of a button. The home also includes a guest room with a pull-out sofa bed that doubles as a closet space. Aaliyah explained that they specifically wanted a comfortable area where family and friends could stay, something they lacked in their previous home.

Wrapping up the tour, Aaliyah reflected on how quickly she and Shane have settled into the space. “I’m absolutely in love with this house. It’s so much more spacious and it just feels so nice and bright. A lot of effort has gone into making it feel like a home and we’ve been living here for maybe three weeks now, and it already feels like home,” she said.

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