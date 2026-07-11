Step inside Anshula Kapoor's vibrant and luxurious Mumbai home filled with art and memories

Anshula Kapoor's home is a girly paradise. The social media influencer and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently tied the knot with her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar, opened the doors to her gorgeous residence in Mumbai to give Farah Khan a home tour.

A look inside Anshula Kapoor's colourful home.

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The filmmaker posted the home tour video on YouTube on August 8, 2025. In the video, Anshula and Arjun gave a tour of her space, highlighting the details that went into decorating it. The group also shared a lighthearted meal featuring a traditional Punjabi yoghurt curry and rice recipe favoured by Arjun and Anshula's late mother.

Let's take a look inside Anshula Kapoor's home:

The Pink Villa

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{{^usCountry}} According to Arjun and Anshula, she used to live with him earlier. But now they share the same building, though they live on different floors. She moved to this new place approximately seven years ago, adding her own personality to the decor, which translates into bold colours, vibrant artwork, a spacious layout, and memories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Arjun and Anshula, she used to live with him earlier. But now they share the same building, though they live on different floors. She moved to this new place approximately seven years ago, adding her own personality to the decor, which translates into bold colours, vibrant artwork, a spacious layout, and memories. {{/usCountry}}

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Anshula's home is a mix of vibrant colours that one is introduced to right at her doorstep, featuring a teal-blue wooden door. As one enters the house, they are welcomed into a spacious living room divided into a Terrazzo bar, the living area, and the dining space. Additionally, the siblings revealed that the seating room is nicknamed ‘Pink Villa’ in tribute to Arjun's film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Layout and decor

The seating area in the living room also acts as an entertainment room, where Anshula uses a projector and screen – inherited from Arjun after he upgraded his own system. The space is decorated with comfy sofas and armchairs in mauve pink and orange shades, perfectly neutralised by a white couch and a white table.

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A plush black-and-white carpet, plants, floral arrangements, a mirror wall, wooden flooring, a crystal chandelier, and coffee table books anchor the space. A comfortable eight-seater dining table makes a perfect space for lunches and dinners. A wraparound balcony allows ample sunlight to light up the space.

Anshula also added a personal touch to the space by decorating it with trinkets she has collected over the years, including vibrant art pieces that adorn almost every wall. However, the highlight of the living room is the portrait of their pet dog, who passed away in 2023.

The walls are decorated with many family photos, including a prominent photo of their mother. Arjun also joked that when he first inspected the house, his photo was missing, so he later provided a framed one for her.

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There is also a room, which Arjun described as a ‘good-looking godown,’ that Anshula uses as a walk-in wardrobe and a chill space to hang out with her loved ones. Here, she also displays a special artwork by Sameer Kulavoor, depicting a brother and sister, and gifted to her by Arjun.