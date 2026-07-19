Step inside Bhagyashree's gorgeous home that features a natural Ganpati shrine and a massive lawn

Known for her iconic movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, former film actor Bhagyashree gave a house tour to filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, on November 25, 2024. The actor’s house leans towards contemporary luxury, with a tropical resort vibe, where architecture, landscaping, and interiors are intentionally understated yet expensive. Let’s take a closer look at the house.

Bhagyashree gave a house tour to Farah Khan. (bhagyashree.online/Instagram/Youtube)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Step inside Noor Mahal Palace in Karnal, Haryana, India’s first Autograph Collection Hotel

Inside Bhagyashree’s house

The house welcomes through a massive door that opens into a foyer space decked with beautiful decor pieces. The foyer seamlessly flows into a luxury, executive-lounge-like space rather than a conventional family living room. It features dramatic wall structures that form a V-shaped pattern, framed by black borders like an oversized artwork. The space is decked up with recessed cove lighting, concealed warm LED strips, and a ceiling fan with clean lines.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rather than a chandelier, lighting is integrated into the architecture. Two large L-shaped sofas upholstered in deep charcoal or dark chocolate fabric dominate the room. It also features two curved ivory armchairs to soften the room. Behind the sofa is a slim black console table displaying a metallic elephant sculpture and matching candle holders or vases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than a chandelier, lighting is integrated into the architecture. Two large L-shaped sofas upholstered in deep charcoal or dark chocolate fabric dominate the room. It also features two curved ivory armchairs to soften the room. Behind the sofa is a slim black console table displaying a metallic elephant sculpture and matching candle holders or vases. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Bhagyashree’s house also features a tall black vase filled with white orchid-like flowers that introduce softness and height, and white florals, a hallmark of luxury interiors, that add freshness without disrupting the neutral palette.

The garden area

The garden area is the highlight of the house. It features a Japanese Zen-inspired checkerboard pattern and several plants that add greenery to the space. Instead of overwhelming the courtyard with flowers, foliage textures create a sense of luxury.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It also delights with a serene Buddha sculpture, quietly sitting among the plants, introducing a spa-like ambience. At the far end is a relaxed lounge zone featuring deep wicker lounge chairs, a low contemporary coffee table, and dark woven furniture contrasted with rich red cushions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Who is Bhagyashree?

Bhagyashree Dassani is an Indian actor whose breakthrough came with starring in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), earning national recognition and the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

After a period of break and sporadic work, Bhagyashree was nominated for the Indian Television Academy Award for GR8! Performer Female for her performance in Laut Aao Trisha (2014–2015). The actor also appeared in the big-budget films Thalaivii (2021), Radhe Shyam (2022), and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), before experiencing a commercial resurgence with Raja Shivaji (2026).