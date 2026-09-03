Step inside City Palace's Chandra Mahal, Padmanabh Singh and Jaipur royal family's luxurious private residence

Built in the mid-18th century, with additions continuing until the mid-20th century, the City Palace is the crown jewel of Jaipur, Rajasthan. It comprises multiple buildings and complexes and is one of the few royal court complexes of a Hindu ruler from the Mughal era that has survived intact as a single historical site to this day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | ₹1 lakh per month on expenses: ‘Still more affordable than my city’">Indian woman living in Thailand says she spends ₹1 lakh per month on expenses: ‘Still more affordable than my city’

Amid these buildings and complexes stands the opulent Chandra Mahal, part of the City Palace and the private residence of Jaipur's royal family, including Padmanabh Singh, the titular Maharaja of Jaipur, and his sister, Gauravi Kumari. The palace stands at the centre of the city, which was planned in a grid pattern around it in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II.

Inside City Palace's Chandra Mahal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Over generations, subsequent rulers added new sections to the City Palace, creating a unique architectural blend of Rajput, Mughal, and European styles. In a YouTube video shared by Curly Tales on August 29, Dino More and Zoya Afroz gave a tour inside one of Rajasthan's most extraordinary royal residences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over generations, subsequent rulers added new sections to the City Palace, creating a unique architectural blend of Rajput, Mughal, and European styles. In a YouTube video shared by Curly Tales on August 29, Dino More and Zoya Afroz gave a tour inside one of Rajasthan's most extraordinary royal residences. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Chandra Mahal stands right at the centre of the City Palace. The seven-story private residence of Jaipur's royal family, including Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, features key areas such as the Sukh Niwas, Shobha Niwas, Chhavi Niwas, and Mukut Mandir.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The private residence of the royal family

Located on the first floor, Sukh Niwas is designed as the royal family's private, peaceful living space. Meanwhile, Shobha Niwas is a third-floor room, lavishly decorated with gold detailing, mirrors, and colourful tiles, where the Maharaja holds private meetings, performs puja, and celebrates Diwali.

Chhavi Niwas, on the other hand, is a soothing, blue-themed room designed with open windows to allow natural airflow, serving as the Maharaja's summer and monsoon retreat.

The video also offers a glimpse of priceless royal collections, including historical images, pioneering photographs taken by Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II, who brought Jaipur's first camera and was the first to photograph royal women in purdah.

The stunning deoris

The video also gives a tour of the Pritam Niwas Chowk, where the four famous deoris (ornate gates) are located in the inner courtyard of the City Palace. The chow acts as the link between the private rooms of Chandra Mahal and the rest of the palace.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It is surrounded by Surya Deori, Durga Deori, Shiv Shakti Deori, and Ganesh Deori. Above the gates are jharokhas from which royal women historically watched the festivities. Even today, the palace preserves Rajputana hospitality with lavish interiors and decor.