Step inside chef Sanjeev Kapoor's luxurious home in Mumbai with stunning art, a wall dedicated to his Padma Shri

You have always seen him in the kitchen whipping up dishes that have turned him into a household name, but this time, chef Sanjeev Kapoor decided to give his fans a behind-the-scenes look. On May 28, the Padma Shri awardee shared a video on his YouTube channel, giving a tour of his lavish home in Mumbai.

Take a video tour of Sanjeev Kapoor's lavish Mumbai home.

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Inside Sanjeev Kapoor's Mumbai home

The celebrated chef gave a peek into his home life in the video. According to the video, he lives with his wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter, and son-in-law. The house is a beautiful mixture of contemporary maximalism and understated minimalism, while prioritising comfort. Let's take a look inside:

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{{^usCountry}} As one enters the house, they are welcomed into a spacious foyer, which serves as the anchor, leading not only to the dining area, living room, and kitchen, but also to a staircase that ascends to the upper floors, where the bedrooms are. The foyer gives a taste of the design ethos, with a massive crystal chandelier, a pebble section with plants, a quirky gold nature artwork, and a green armchair. The details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As one enters the house, they are welcomed into a spacious foyer, which serves as the anchor, leading not only to the dining area, living room, and kitchen, but also to a staircase that ascends to the upper floors, where the bedrooms are. The foyer gives a taste of the design ethos, with a massive crystal chandelier, a pebble section with plants, a quirky gold nature artwork, and a green armchair. The details {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The living area is tastefully decorated, with a plush purple-and-cream sofa, a glass centre table set atop a cosy rug, and comfy cushions. The high ceilings, large French windows that open onto a spacious balcony, a mirrored tabletop, and ambient lighting add a luxurious feel to the space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living area is tastefully decorated, with a plush purple-and-cream sofa, a glass centre table set atop a cosy rug, and comfy cushions. The high ceilings, large French windows that open onto a spacious balcony, a mirrored tabletop, and ambient lighting add a luxurious feel to the space. {{/usCountry}}

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The highlight, however, is the artwork and a wall dedicated to highlighting the chef's incredible achievements, including the 2017 Padma Shri award. Though there are many art pieces in the living room, a textured wall, painted in a deep burgundy shade with gold accents, holds an eye-catching large frame featuring abstract art made with old kitchen utensils.

The foyer also leads to the dining area featuring a glass wooden table that seats eight people. For a chef who loves to cook, a large dining area is on point. This section of the house features wood and glass wall accents, a crystal chandelier, plush chairs, and a window seat for guests and family to relax and enjoy the views while dining.

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The house includes rooms for each family member. In the home tour video, the chef gives a tour of his mother's room, his first daughter's room (who now lives in the US), his second daughter's and son-in-law's room, and his mother-in-law's room, all minimally decorated.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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