Step inside Gujarat’s Mahabat Maqbara: 11 photos of the restored Junagadh marvel

A July 29 Architectural Digest India (AD India) article draws renewed attention to one of Gujarat’s most visually striking monuments: the Mahabat Maqbara in Junagadh. Also read | Step inside Juhi Chawla husband Jai Mehta's timeless and whimsical ancestral home in Gujarat’s Porbandar built in 1920s

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Reportedly commissioned in 1878 by Nawab Mahabat Khan II — the sixth ruler of the Babi dynasty — and completed in 1892 under his successor, Bahadur Khanji III, the mausoleum stands as a testament to centuries of cross-cultural design, geopolitical history, and master craftsmanship.

Beside the central tomb stands a second mausoleum, the Bahauddin Maqbara, constructed for the grand wazir, Bahauddin Hussain Bhar. Together, the complex represents an architectural dialogue shaped by Arabian Sea trade routes through Veraval, historic Portuguese coastal settlements, and late 19th-century railway connections to Bombay.

Beyond the Indo-gothic label

While often pigeonholed as 'Indo-Gothic', architectural historians note that the monument is far more nuanced than a simple European derivative. As historian Saman Quraishi observed in the AD India report, the structure is a contextual Indian interpretation that layers foreign motifs atop indigenous Indo-Islamic forms and local masonry traditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The monument’s physical presence is said to be intentionally theatrical. Positioned at a 45-degree angle to the primary road, the mausoleum presents two façades to approaching visitors, significantly amplifying its visual scale. The structure layers pointed arches, miniature domes, tall windows flooding interior chambers with light, and delicate calligraphic inscription panels set within relief carvings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The monument’s physical presence is said to be intentionally theatrical. Positioned at a 45-degree angle to the primary road, the mausoleum presents two façades to approaching visitors, significantly amplifying its visual scale. The structure layers pointed arches, miniature domes, tall windows flooding interior chambers with light, and delicate calligraphic inscription panels set within relief carvings. {{/usCountry}}

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Dramatic external spiral staircases coil tightly upward around the minaret towers. Inside, white marble flooring features polychrome stone inlays forming curling floral vines, stylised blooms, and a small chequered panel tucked near the cenotaph.

From its signature external spiral staircases coiling around the minarets to the newly restored gold-and-cream details and intricate marble floor inlays, every angle tells a story. Take a look at the photos:

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The craft of restoration

As per AD India, the complex recently underwent a comprehensive restoration commissioned by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited and executed by Savani Heritage Conservation. To preserve original construction methods, over 100 artisans reportedly worked with traditional lime mortar infused with organic additives: jaggery, guggal resin, and fenugreek. Also read | Inside a museum of gold-tinted Mysore paintings

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Images of the restoration reveal scaffolding set against newly refreshed gold-and-cream plasterwork, contrasting the brightened finish with areas of older patina. The project brings to light an ongoing debate in conservation theory: while restoration stabilises structural integrity, experts like Saman Quraishi contend that a monument's true character often resides in the weathered patina acquired over a century of ageing.

Today, the restored Mahabat Maqbara remains a striking symbol of Junagadh's rich history, blending global design with expert local craftsmanship.