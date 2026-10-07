Step inside Gurfateh Pirzada’s artistic Mumbai home featuring striking artwork, eclectic decor and cosy corners

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada is an Indian actor who works primarily in Hindi films and web series. In a house tour video with Mashable India, the actor gave a tour of his Mumbai home on September 29, 2026. From his artsy interiors and unique home décor to the personal touches that reflect his style and personality, Gurfateh takes the viewers through his Mumbai home and gives a glimpse of his life beyond the screen.

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Inside Gurfateh’s home

Gurfateh’s home follows a warm modern-maximalist approach rather than a strictly minimalist one. The walls and large curtains are kept neutral, while colour and personality come through furniture, artwork, collectibles and flooring. The door opens into a massive living and dining room setup, structurally divided into two spaces with furniture and decor.

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Into the living room

{{^usCountry}} The living room is built around a cream/off-white wall palette, allowing the furniture and art to stand out. The seating combines rounded, upholstered forms with earthy tones, and a striking mustard-brown armchair sits by the window, adding a strong colour accent. The large windows are dressed with sheer white curtains, and a low, lime/olive-green coffee table introduces another unexpected colour against the brown upholstery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room is built around a cream/off-white wall palette, allowing the furniture and art to stand out. The seating combines rounded, upholstered forms with earthy tones, and a striking mustard-brown armchair sits by the window, adding a strong colour accent. The large windows are dressed with sheer white curtains, and a low, lime/olive-green coffee table introduces another unexpected colour against the brown upholstery. {{/usCountry}}

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Art is clearly an important part of the actor’s home personality. A large colourful contemporary painting becomes the focal point of the dining area, and another framed artwork depicts what looks like a busy urban scene, bringing an almost nostalgic, Mumbai-inspired quality to the room.

Dining area

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The dining space has a more intimate, collected feel. It features a round dining table with a darker, natural-looking tabletop and upholstered dining chairs in warm neutral tones. A console in front of the dining area is styled with candlesticks, lamps, diffusers, decorative objects and books, giving it a layered look.

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Into the bedroom

Gurfateh’s bedroom takes a noticeably darker and moodier direction. The walls appear to be a deep charcoal-grey, and a large dark wardrobe with reflective doors occupies one side. The bed has a wooden headboard, which introduces warmth against the darker surroundings.

Who is Gurfateh Pirzada?

Born on October 29, 1996, Gurfateh Pirzada is an Indian actor who worked mainly in Hindi movies and web series. He starred in the Netflix thriller Guilty and the romantic movie Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

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