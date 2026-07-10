Step inside Shivangi Joshi's Mumbai home with chic interiors and a spacious balcony where she lives with her family

Television actor Shivangi Joshi, who is currently a part of the Netflix reality show Lock Upp 2, had opened the doors of her lavish home in Mumbai for a sneak peek into her personal space. The video was posted by Farah Khan on her YouTube channel on August 19, 2024.

Take a look inside Shivangi Joshi's home in Mumbai. (Instagram)

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The home tour video offers a glimpse of the decor aesthetics Shivangi adopted for her living space, which she shares with her parents and her younger brother. The family home is a Pinteresty haven with modern decor meeting a cosy vibe. Let's take a look inside:

Farah Khan gives a tour of Shivangi Joshi's home

The video takes viewers inside Shivangi's spacious living room, modular kitchen, and a stunning balcony that offers a beautiful view of the Mumbai skyline, a privilege in the financial capital of India. The home follows a minimal design vibe with white walls, matching doors, chic wainscotting, mirror elements, and minimal wall designs to liven up the space.

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{{^usCountry}} As one enters the home, they step into a foyer that leads to the living room. It features a display space built into the wall, showcasing trinkets and bronze sculptures, wicker baskets, statues of gods, and a bronze inscription of a Sanskrit spiritual mantra. The decor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As one enters the home, they step into a foyer that leads to the living room. It features a display space built into the wall, showcasing trinkets and bronze sculptures, wicker baskets, statues of gods, and a bronze inscription of a Sanskrit spiritual mantra. The decor {{/usCountry}}

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As for the living area, it is a lavish space featuring plush upholstery – a vibrant green comfy sofa and armchairs decked in a colourful pattern, all decorated with cushions. A statement chandelier piece becomes the anchor of the space. Other details include a mirror wall, a display showcasing Shivangi's awards, a glass table, and a patterned wall with the TV unit.

The living room gets plenty of sunlight through the large French windows, which lead to a spacious balcony with a view of the Mumbai skyline. Here, the family nurtures a small kitchen garden, from which they use herbs for daily cooking. An island right next to the living room, with seating, leads to an open modular kitchen that features another stunning crystal chandelier.

About Lock Upp 2

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Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes releasing from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. Apart from Shivangi, a few other contestants on the show are Sunita Ahuja, Pamela Serena, Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Riyaz Aly, Shresta Iyer, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and others. The competition has already seen its first elimination, with cricketer Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, becoming the first contestant to exit the show.