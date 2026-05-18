Step inside Maniesh Paul's home that looks like posh hotel and is so huge that Farah Khan felt 'tired' during house tour

In a video shared on her YouTube channel on May 18, filmmaker Farah Khan took fans on an exclusive house tour of actor and host Maniesh Paul’s sprawling new Mumbai residence. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers

Farah Khan tours Maniesh Paul's luxurious Mumbai home, showcasing its eclectic design, from the elegant dining area to a spacious walk-in closet. (YouTube/ Farah Khan)

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Accompanied by Maniesh and his wife, Sanyukta, Farah Khan explored the meticulously designed space, jokingly remarking that the home is so 'huge' she could easily complete her daily 10,000 steps just by walking from room to room. The home, which Farah described as having a boutique-hotel feel, is a masterclass in eclectic, sophisticated interior design, blending modern luxury with deeply personal touches.

A living space with London vibes

The house tour video begins in the living area, which Farah noted possesses a distinct 'London vibe'. The room features a striking white brick-textured accent wall that provides a crisp backdrop for a deep navy blue sofa. Above the seating, a large abstract painting adds a splash of earthy tones, while a contemporary white circular coffee table sits atop a plush, patterned rug.

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{{^usCountry}} The flooring is a warm, patterned wood which runs throughout the home, adding a sense of continuity and timelessness. Lighting plays a crucial role in the ambience, with recessed ceiling lights, elegant cove lighting along wooden beams, and a classic black-shaded floor lamp creating a cosy yet bright atmosphere. The wall of fame {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flooring is a warm, patterned wood which runs throughout the home, adding a sense of continuity and timelessness. Lighting plays a crucial role in the ambience, with recessed ceiling lights, elegant cove lighting along wooden beams, and a classic black-shaded floor lamp creating a cosy yet bright atmosphere. The wall of fame {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most personal corners of the home is a custom-built, floor-to-ceiling wooden trophy cabinet. The grid-like shelving is packed with Maniesh’s numerous accolades, including several awards and iconic film trophies. Interspersed with the awards are family photographs and quirky collectables, making the space feel lived-in and celebrated. Mediterranean escape on the balcony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most personal corners of the home is a custom-built, floor-to-ceiling wooden trophy cabinet. The grid-like shelving is packed with Maniesh’s numerous accolades, including several awards and iconic film trophies. Interspersed with the awards are family photographs and quirky collectables, making the space feel lived-in and celebrated. Mediterranean escape on the balcony {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As the tour moved outdoors, the aesthetic shifted from urban chic to sun-drenched Europe. According to Farah, the balcony, which offers a stunning view of the Mumbai skyline, came with a 'Spanish and Mediterranean' aesthetic. It features intricate patterned floor tiles in shades of blue and ochre, complemented by a white brick wall adorned with floating wooden shelves. The space is a green sanctuary, filled with a variety of potted plants, including vibrant bougainvillaea and snake plants, arranged against a classic wrought-iron railing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the tour moved outdoors, the aesthetic shifted from urban chic to sun-drenched Europe. According to Farah, the balcony, which offers a stunning view of the Mumbai skyline, came with a 'Spanish and Mediterranean' aesthetic. It features intricate patterned floor tiles in shades of blue and ochre, complemented by a white brick wall adorned with floating wooden shelves. The space is a green sanctuary, filled with a variety of potted plants, including vibrant bougainvillaea and snake plants, arranged against a classic wrought-iron railing. {{/usCountry}}

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Dining in style

The dining area is separated from the living room by elegant glass-paned wooden sliding doors. It features a long, white marble-top dining table surrounded by teal velvet chairs. A magnificent dark-wood coffered ceiling with a vintage-style chandelier hangs above, while one wall is covered in delicate floral wallpaper, adding a touch of whimsical charm. Nearby, a sleek bar area with mint-green cabinetry and glass shelves adds to the boutique feel. There's also a piano.

A closet built for a star

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Perhaps the most jaw-dropping segment of the tour was the walk-in closet. The room is lined with floor-to-ceiling custom cabinetry in a sophisticated slate blue hue with minimalist black handles. The space is so large that it includes its own plush cream recliner, perfect for contemplating outfit choices. Farah was particularly impressed by the scale, jokingly asking for water because the walk through the wardrobe felt like an expedition.

The gourmet kitchen

The tour concluded in the kitchen, which continues the theme of mint-green cabinetry paired with dark, veined marble countertops and a matching backsplash. The high-end appliances are seamlessly integrated, and the layout is designed for both functionality and style. "The kitchen is so big, how will I walk?" Farah quipped as she navigated the space.

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From the vintage wall art to the curated souvenir shelves, Maniesh Paul’s new home is a reflection of his personality — vibrant and welcoming. As Farah’s home tour proves, it’s not just another celebrity home; it’s a sprawling space that manages to feel like a high-end hotel and a warm family home all at once.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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