Step inside Mouni Roy's stunning Cannes Airbnb: Actor ditched 5-star for this quiet yet luxurious French Riviera home

While most Bollywood A-listers like Aishwarya Rai or Alia Bhatt typically retreat to the gilded, high-security suites of the Hotel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival, Mouni Roy chose a path of quiet luxury. Eschewing the frantic energy of five-star lobbies, the actor opted for a sprawling, sun-drenched Airbnb on the French Riviera. Also read | Take a tour of Alia Bhatt’s lavish Cannes hotel: With ₹9 lakh a night suites it’s every bit as decadent as you'd imagine

Mouni Roy ditched the 5-star chaos for a stunning, minimalist Airbnb on the French Riviera with that unbeatable Mediterranean balcony view. (Instagram/ Mouni Roy)

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The property served as her personal sanctuary and a high-fashion backdrop for her pre-red carpet shoots, offering a cosy charm that no hotel room could replicate.

Mouni Roy's minimalist sanctuary at Cannes

On May 27, Mouni Roy gave a tour of the Airbnb. The interiors of her Cannes 'escape' are all about Mediterranean minimalism. Upon entering, the foyer opens into a bright, airy hallway featuring stark white walls and light-toned flooring that reflects the abundant Riviera sun.

A standout feature is the floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving unit in the living area. It’s not just for show; the shelves are packed with an eclectic mix of books, giving the space a lived-in vibe. Small black sculptures of figures in motion sit atop the unit, juxtaposed against a simple white vase filled with fresh white roses.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video she posted, Mouni was spotted unwinding on a neutral-toned contemporary sofa, leaning against plush grey cushions while diving into a novel. The lighting is soft and intentional, with sleek, modern floor lamps and minimalist bedside lighting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video she posted, Mouni was spotted unwinding on a neutral-toned contemporary sofa, leaning against plush grey cushions while diving into a novel. The lighting is soft and intentional, with sleek, modern floor lamps and minimalist bedside lighting. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Serene rooms and artful touches {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Serene rooms and artful touches {{/usCountry}}

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Inside the bedroom where Mouni prepped for her Cannes Film Festival appearances, a striking monochromatic accent wall defines the space. The wallpaper features a delicate, dark-grey forest motif of leafless trees, creating a sophisticated contrast with the crisp white linens of the bed.

At the foot of the bed sits a sturdy natural wood bench, styled with folded towels in vibrant mustard and navy — adding a rare pop of colour to the otherwise muted palette. On another wall, a large, colourful framed piece of art adds a playful personality to the room, proving this isn't a sterile hotel environment.

The balcony with a view

The true highlight of the stay is the expansive balcony, which Mouni used as her private runway. Large glass sliding doors seamlessly connect the interior to the outdoors, offering an uninterrupted view of the Mediterranean Sea. "Every room had its own kind of comfort. Whether I was reading by the sound of the beach... or just unwinding in silence," Mouni shared in the video.

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The balcony features classic French balustrades and a weathered wooden deck. From this vantage point, the view is iconic Cannes: swaying palm trees, rocky shorelines, and white yachts bobbing in the turquoise water. For one of her photoshoots, Mouni posed against this backdrop in a voluminous blue-and-white floral gown, the natural light highlighting the home's transition from a cosy retreat to a high-fashion studio.

Perhaps the most un-diva moment was Mouni seen in her white bathrobe, ditching the gourmet catering of a hotel for a simple home-cooked meal. The kitchen, visible in her video, maintains the clean aesthetic with an induction cooktop and professional-grade black ceramic cookware.

By choosing a home over a hotel, Mouni managed to find the one thing usually missing from the Cannes circuit: a sense of normalcy. While her peers navigated the paparazzi-heavy hallways of the Croisette’s biggest hotels, Mouni was busy 'disappearing' into the quiet, stylish corners of her French home-away-from-home.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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