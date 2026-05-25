Mouni Roy bids adieu to Cannes 2026 on a dreamy note in blue-and-white gown with dramatic ruffles and sweeping train

The fitted bodice cinched perfectly at the waist before flowing into a dramatic billowing skirt that created a striking silhouette. What truly made the ensemble stand out was its artistic blue floral print splashed across the white fabric, giving the outfit an ethereal watercolour effect.

Mouni took to Instagram on Sunday and uploaded a carousel of stunning pictures along with the caption, “As I bid adieu to the French Riviera until next year, Cannes.” Her strapless gown features a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with delicate ruffle detailing that adds softness and texture to the look.

Mouni Roy’s Cannes 2026 fashion diaries have been nothing short of stunning, with the actor serving one glamorous look after another on the French Riviera. For her latest appearance on May 24, Mouni looked straight out of a fairytale in a dreamy blue-and-white gown. The actor embraced high-fashion glamour in a voluminous ensemble that beautifully captured the romance of the French Riviera. Let’s decode her stunning ensemble and take a few fashion notes. (Also read: Mouni Roy makes a bold statement at Pre-amfAR event in Cannes 2026, wears sculptural black and gold look )

Layers of sheer ruffles and cascading fabric added movement and drama, making every frame look cinematic. The sweeping train further elevated the couture feel of the ensemble, while the shades of blue mirrored the stunning seaside backdrop beautifully.

Keeping the styling sleek, Mouni tied her hair into a neat bun that allowed the gown to remain the focal point. Her makeup featured bold defined eyes, sculpted cheeks, glowing skin, and nude glossy lips that perfectly complemented the soft romantic vibe of the look. Minimal accessories added just the right touch of elegance without taking attention away from the statement gown.

About Mouni’s Cannes 2026 journey Mouni began her Cannes journey with a bold cinematic vibe in a black halter-neck mini dress layered with sheer stockings and an oversized trench coat, reflecting the mood of her upcoming international project, Bombay Stories.

Soon after, Mouni paid tribute to Indian heritage at her film event in a stunning backless gown from The House of Patola. The look beautifully fused traditional artistry with a contemporary silhouette. For the main red carpet, she embraced old-Hollywood glamour in a custom Caroline's Couture gown adorned with shimmering crystal detailing.

She wrapped up her Cannes 2026 fashion run with a dramatic black ensemble featuring gold-leaf detailing at the pre-amfAR event, perfectly capturing the elegance and grandeur of the French Riviera.