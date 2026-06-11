Step inside Neelam Kothari's 30-year-old Victorian vacation bungalow in Lonavala where antique style meets vintage taste

Vintage, elegant, and classic, they describe Neelam Kothari's lavish family vacation bungalow in Lonavala, Maharashtra. The actor and jewellery designer, known for appearing as herself on Netflix's hit reality TV show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, shared a tour of her villa on YouTube.

A look inside Neelam Kothari's family vacation bungalow.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | How much does it cost to stay at 'India's best hotel' The Oberoi Udaivilas? A luxe suite for just 1 night costs…

Named Le Chalet Kothari, the vacation home is 30 years old and holds some precious memories of Neelam, her family, and all their loved ones. She posted the tour on June 4. “Today, I am taking you on a tour of our family vacation home in Lonavala, a place that is very close to my heart. My parents built this 30-year-old bungalow with a great deal of love and hard work, and beautiful memories are woven into every corner of it,” she captioned the video.

Inside Neelam Kothari's elegant vacation bungalow

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The villa is built on a lavish property, which, as you enter, gives off the feeling that you are in an old Victorian-style home. The bungalow is surrounded by verdant greenery and manicured gardens. In the video, Neelam takes viewers on an emotional tour, highlighting the unique antique collections curated by her late parents, including her mother's paintings and her father’s global collection of walking sticks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The villa is built on a lavish property, which, as you enter, gives off the feeling that you are in an old Victorian-style home. The bungalow is surrounded by verdant greenery and manicured gardens. In the video, Neelam takes viewers on an emotional tour, highlighting the unique antique collections curated by her late parents, including her mother's paintings and her father’s global collection of walking sticks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the interiors are very much vintage with spacious halls, antique furniture pieces collected over the years by Neelam's mom, Victorian-style mirrors, double-panelled hardwood doors, large wooden jharokhas, arched hallways, and dark brown tiled floors. Vintage-style chandeliers, decked with delicate frosted glass shades in a subtle tulip shape, add ambient lighting to the halls.

The dining room has similar window panels, complemented by a wooden dining table. Stunning china and teapots are mounted on the wall, adding warmth and a chic touch while elevating the room's design.

A slice of paradise

In the video, while giving the tour, Neelam revealed that the beautiful old-style bungalow named has been in her family for almost 30 years, and is deeply sentimental to her because it was designed by her parents with great love and warmth. She also confessed that she wants to restore the property, as it will be a way to carry forward her late father’s legacy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bedrooms are equally unique, designed to preserve the old-world charm of Indian homes, with wooden four-poster beds, vintage lamps, wooden-glass side tables, Victorian-style dressing tables, iron almirahs, and large windows offering views of the gardens outside. Additionally, the house is surrounded by greenery from all four sides, and one can access the balconies right from the bedrooms.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON