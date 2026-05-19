Step inside Punjabi singer Parmish Verma’s dream Mohali home with only 2 rooms, lush lawns and soulful Gurbani mornings

For Punjabi superstar Parmish Verma, home is not just a symbol of success but a deeply personal space filled with memories, emotions and peace. In a May 18 YouTube video with Pinkvilla, the singer gave fans a tour of his luxurious Mohali residence, which reflects not only his journey as an artist but also the dreams and experiences that shaped him long before fame entered his life. (Also read: Step inside Gaurav Gera’s simple Mumbai bachelor pad that impressed Farah Khan with its ‘beautiful sunlight and views’ )

Inside Parmish Verma's Mohali home

Parmish Verma’s new Mohali residence blends luxury with nostalgia, featuring a central courtyard and minimalistic design. (Youtube/@CurlyTales )

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At the centre of the stunning property lies a sprawling courtyard that serves as the heart of the home. Designed as the focal point around which the entire house was built, the open space creates a seamless connection between nature and architecture. “This is the central courtyard... the whole house was built around it,” Parmish shared while giving fans a glimpse inside his residence. The courtyard is more than just an aesthetic feature; it also houses bird feeders and water stations thoughtfully added by the singer for local birds, reflecting his love for nature and quiet living.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most emotional corners of the house for Parmish is the lawn, a dream he had carried since childhood. Growing up without one, he always longed for the simple joy of sitting on a lawn with a cup of tea under the winter sun. “Growing up I wanted a lawn... you’d see people sitting in the lawn, drinking tea in the sun and reading the newspaper. I never had that, so I just really wanted the lawn,” he recalled. Today, the lush green outdoor space stands as a symbol of a dream fulfilled. A house filled with memories and personal touches {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most emotional corners of the house for Parmish is the lawn, a dream he had carried since childhood. Growing up without one, he always longed for the simple joy of sitting on a lawn with a cup of tea under the winter sun. “Growing up I wanted a lawn... you’d see people sitting in the lawn, drinking tea in the sun and reading the newspaper. I never had that, so I just really wanted the lawn,” he recalled. Today, the lush green outdoor space stands as a symbol of a dream fulfilled. A house filled with memories and personal touches {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the grandeur of the residence, the interiors remain deeply rooted in nostalgia and family memories. Parmish has filled the home with objects that connect him to his upbringing and personal journey. Among the treasured items are academic awards won by his father, who worked as a professor, dating back to 1989. The singer has also preserved books and small details from his childhood home that continue to hold sentimental value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the grandeur of the residence, the interiors remain deeply rooted in nostalgia and family memories. Parmish has filled the home with objects that connect him to his upbringing and personal journey. Among the treasured items are academic awards won by his father, who worked as a professor, dating back to 1989. The singer has also preserved books and small details from his childhood home that continue to hold sentimental value. {{/usCountry}}

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Parmish balances simplicity and elegance, featuring his daughter's art and a central courtyard. (Youtube/@CurlyTales)

Another heartwarming aspect of the house is the presence of his daughter’s artwork across the walls. Parmish revealed that he carefully saves her drawings and paintings as keepsakes. “Every time she paints something, she scribbles... I try to collect that and I put it around the house,” he shared.

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Interestingly, while the house appears massive from the outside, Parmish intentionally kept the layout minimal and private. The home features only two bedrooms, reflecting his preference for simplicity over extravagance. “In this whole house, there are only two rooms. I am not big on guests... those who do come are my friends and brothers; they can sleep anywhere,” he explained. The decision highlights his desire to create a peaceful retreat rather than a grand social space.

Spiritual mornings and his deep connection to Patiala

The spiritual atmosphere surrounding the house also plays an important role in Parmish’s connection to the space. Located close to several Gurdwara Sahibs, the residence is immersed in the soothing sound of Gurbani during the early hours of the morning.

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For Parmish, the lawn is a childhood dream fulfilled. (Youtube/@CurlyTales)

Describing the experience, Parmish said, “At 4:00 AM, Gurbani starts... it’s one of the most surreal experiences.” He added that there have been moments when he and his friends sat in complete silence for nearly half an hour, simply listening to the prayers echoing through the surroundings.

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Yet, despite the beauty and comfort of his Mohali home, Parmish admits that his emotional anchor still lies in Patiala, where his family’s original home is located. For the singer, Patiala represents a place untouched by the pressures of celebrity life. “When I stay in Patiala, I am myself. Outside of Patiala, I am Parmish Verma, so that’s too much of a job to maintain. Patiala is just too peaceful,” he reflected. While the Mohali residence marks a new chapter in his life, the simplicity and warmth of his childhood home continue to hold a special place in his heart.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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