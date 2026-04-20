Step inside Rakesh Bedi's cosy and welcoming home in Mumbai where he lives with his wife and kids: Watch video

Rakesh Bedi is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His performance as Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali is garnering praise from fans. Recently, to meet the actor and celebrate his blockbuster comeback, Farah Khan visited him at his residence in Mumbai with her team, including her cook, Dilip.

Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi recently gave a tour of his home in Mumbai. (YouTube/Farah Khan)

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On April 20, Farah posted the video on her YouTube channel, giving a tour of Rakesh Bedi's home. The home offers a glimpse inside the actor's humble space, where he lives with his family. Let's take a tour.

Inside Rakesh Bedi's Mumbai home

Rakesh's humble family abode boasts of personal taste mixed with modern minimalism. As one enters the house, they are greeted by small personalised tokens, boards adorned with famous movie quotes, and plants decorating the entrance. The front door leads into a foyer cum dining area where the family enjoys meals together. It also leads to the living area, kitchen, entertainment room, actor's office/chilling zone, and bedrooms.

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{{^usCountry}} The decor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decor {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first stop on the tour is the spacious living area, which the family has tastefully decorated with wooden armchairs adorned with colourful upholstery, a patterned wall, several colourful paintings, Buddha sculptures, a glass-top table anchoring the room, a patterned chandelier, hanging plants, and large windows that let natural light in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first stop on the tour is the spacious living area, which the family has tastefully decorated with wooden armchairs adorned with colourful upholstery, a patterned wall, several colourful paintings, Buddha sculptures, a glass-top table anchoring the room, a patterned chandelier, hanging plants, and large windows that let natural light in. {{/usCountry}}

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Next,m the video offers a glimpse of the entertainment area, which features a modern chandelier, patterned couches, a matching armchair, a plush rug, a patterned side table, and a TV unit that anchors the room. A traditional portrait of a man adds character to the space. This room, too, features patterned walls and paintings.

As for Rakesh Bedi's chilling room, a corner is filled from floor to ceiling with books. An eye-catching feature of this space is the collection of portraits of the actor, created by his fans over the years. A wall shelf houses the multiple awards he has received over the years.

About Rakesh Bedi

Rakesh Bedi began his acting career in 1976 and first gained fame with his 1981 film Chashme Buddoor. He went on to feature in several successful films, including Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Yes Boss, Gharwali Baharwali, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others.

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In his recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, fans praised his performance as Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali and appreciated his character arc. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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