Step inside a unique tree-shaped office in Delhi inspired by Himalayas and Ganga with a waterfall inside

The unique office building is not only shaped like a tree but also follows a biophilic design for its interiors . The concept of biophilia refers to architecture and urban planning that mimic natural environments to enhance well-being. As one enters the studio, they realise that the central theme revolves around the nature of trees.

The video gives a tour of an office space in Delhi which looks like a tree. Saraswat captioned the clip, “Office space inspired by nature in Delhi.” According to Design Boom , the building is called Atrey Design Studio and was conceived by architect Arun Sharma.

When you imagine an office space, an industrially designed, metallic, symmetrical, and minimal building comes to mind. However, people are now stepping out of their comfort zones and creating unique office spaces. One such office tour was shared on Instagram by content creator Priyam Saraswat on April 3.

While the facade follows a grey theme surrounded by manicured lawns and endless plants and a tilted building, the inside is a cosy space, accentuated with marble flooring, indoor plants, and well-thought-out design decisions that allow plenty of natural light.

The unique decor During the studio tour, one takes a step inside the VR Room, where designs are discussed with clients, and they are also given a virtual tour. The space is built like a den, with a beautiful skylight above, textured walls, ambient lighting, cosy couches, and modern furniture, including a quirky stone centre table and aesthetically-designed side tables.

Next comes the meeting room, which at first may feel industrial with the simple office table. However, it has been connected to the courtyard, so you feel as if you're sitting in nature. The only decorative item is a wooden log the designer got from the Ganga, which now serves as the room's anchor. Ambient lighting adds warmth to the space.

The tour also offers a glimpse of the conference room, which, although it is built in the basement, still receives natural sunlight through smart design. The room also features a waterfall behind the glass walls and an adjacent coffee bar. Both follow a bohemian theme.

While the conference room has quirky multi-tiered jute chandeliers, the coffee bar gives the vibe of a beachside bar, with its thatched roof, minimal plants adorning the walls, quirky jute lamp fixtures, and a wooden bar countertop. Another rustic addition to the office is a room with a barren tree, a wooden seating bench with minimal plants, and a wall completely covered in patterned stones and hanging plants.

During the home tour, when the designer was asked about the overall thought process behind creating the unique studio, he confessed, “I used to visit the Himalayas quite often. There, I would sit beside the river Ganga, and from there, different ideas would come. It’s important to ensure that the balance of our five elements – fire, sky, air, earth, and water – is complete.”