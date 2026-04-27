Step inside Remo D'souza's multi-faith, ecclectic Mumbai home ‘Sabr’ where he has a Mother Mary statue and a mandir

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’souza and his wife Lizelle D'souza gave a tour of their eclectic residence in Mumbai in a video shared by Curly Tales. The home tour clip was shared on YouTube on April 26, offering a glimpse into the couple's personal lives and professional evolution.

Inside Remo D'Souza's home in Mumbai.

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Beyond the industry spotlight, the couple also gave a peek into their shared home life, including their deep spiritual faith, a mutual love for their numerous pets, their dynamic as a family, the small mandir in their home, spacious rooms, and the idea of adding colours while staying minimal.

Step inside Remo D'souza's home

Remo D’souza and his wife Lizelle shared several details about their home, which they describe as a space where their family, faith, and numerous pets coexist. The home features two primary areas: a large hall and a more informal setting referred to as the den. The hall is decorated with comfy grey sofas, vibrant paintings, and a see-through wall that opens into the dining area.

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{{^usCountry}} There is a dining section in the house that features a mirrored wall, a marble-top dining table, a modern crystal chandelier, and wooden flooring. Meanwhile, the TV room, notable for being one of the few areas where Lizelle was allowed to use more colourful decor, features unique details such as Versace cushions, blue walls, vibrant art pieces, ambient lighting, linen drapes, wainscot panels, and French windows that let natural light in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is a dining section in the house that features a mirrored wall, a marble-top dining table, a modern crystal chandelier, and wooden flooring. Meanwhile, the TV room, notable for being one of the few areas where Lizelle was allowed to use more colourful decor, features unique details such as Versace cushions, blue walls, vibrant art pieces, ambient lighting, linen drapes, wainscot panels, and French windows that let natural light in. {{/usCountry}}

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The interiors involved significant trial and error, which Lizelle revealed she manages most of the time. Moreover, since Remo prefers subtle colours and generally dislikes too many colours, the couple adopted a minimalist approach throughout the home.

Religious spaces

The home reflects Remo and Lizelle's multi-faith background, featuring a statue of Mother Mary and two temples: an indoor area dedicated to Lord Shiva and a mandir in the foyer dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Lizelle noted that the outdoor temple was designed first, specifically placing a Shivling in the northeast corner, before the rest of the house was planned.

The temple houses a Shivling that contains a rare Shaligram, which they describe as the world's smallest Shivling. Additionally, the area also includes a waterfall feature, near which a snake once appeared, according to the couple, leading Lizelle to feel the spot has a divine presence.

Who is Remo D'souza?

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Remo D'souza is an Indian dance choreographer, dancer, actor, and film director. He began his career in the movie industry as a background dancer. After working as a dancer and then a choreographer, Remo also tried his hand at filmmaking, including Race 3, ABCD, and Street Dancer.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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