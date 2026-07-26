Step inside Shalin Bhanot's warm Mumbai home featuring earthy interiors, a walk-in closet and a cosy home theatre

Starting his career as a contestant in Roadies 2, Shalin Bhanot appeared in several web series and serials. He also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4 and emerged as the winner. On July 21, 2025, Shalin gave a home tour to Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. Let’s take a closer look at his house.

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Inside Shalin Bhanot’s house

Shalin’s home strikes a balance between contemporary luxury and warmth, showcasing a unique personality. Rather than relying on excessive ornamentation, the interiors embrace a soft neutral palette, sculptural furniture, layered lighting, and thoughtfully curated décor.

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Into the living room

{{^usCountry}} Shalin’s living room is designed around an elegant monochromatic palette dominated by shades of ivory, cream, beige, and warm wood. The abundance of daylight softens the interiors, making the space feel airy and expansive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shalin’s living room is designed around an elegant monochromatic palette dominated by shades of ivory, cream, beige, and warm wood. The abundance of daylight softens the interiors, making the space feel airy and expansive. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of bulky furniture, he opted for lightweight nesting coffee tables with sleek metallic bases that maintain openness within the room. One of the standout features is the custom-built corner bar.

Crafted in warm wood veneer with illuminated glass shelving, it transforms an unused corner into a luxurious focal point. Display bottles, elegant glassware, and decorative accessories are beautifully highlighted by warm LED lighting, creating a space that feels like a boutique hotel lounge.

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Adjacent to the bar is a floating display wall showcasing trophies, awards, books, framed memories, and sculptural objects. Integrated backlighting enhances every shelf, allowing each piece to become part of the home's story.

There is a seamless transition between the living and dining areas through graceful arched openings. These arches soften the otherwise contemporary architecture and lend the interiors a timeless Mediterranean influence. The gallery wall beside the dining table becomes a deeply personal design feature. Filled with framed family photographs and cherished memories, it injects warmth and emotion into the contemporary setting.

Into Shalin’s bedroom

Shalin’s bedroom embraces understated luxury with a focus on tranquillity and comfort. A large upholstered headboard in a warm beige tone anchors the room, while a continuous LED backlit panel behind the bed creates an elegant halo effect that immediately draws attention. A plush tufted lounge chair placed beside the window creates a cosy reading corner, adding another layer of functionality.

Into Shalin’s mother’s bedroom

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Shalin’s mother’s bedroom creates a more spiritual, intimate atmosphere while retaining contemporary styling. A beautifully designed temple occupies one side of the room, becoming the emotional heart of the space. Elevated on a curved platform, the mandir features intricately carved idols, hanging bells, floral garlands, and sacred symbols, creating a serene corner for daily worship.