Step inside Shekhar Ravjiani's Khandala bungalow that looks like a lavish eco-resort with Parsi charm, valley views

Singer and composer Shekhar Ravjiani gave a tour of his farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra, and Farah Khan shared the video on her YouTube channel. Farah visited the elegant heritage-style farmhouse with her cook, Dilip.

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Apart from the home tour, the video also shows the filmmaker and composer reflecting on their 20-year friendship and successful professional collaborations on hit films such as Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. Let's take a tour of the magnificent bungalow and dive deeper into the decor details:

‘Old world feel meets Parsi heritage’

Shekhar described his farmhouse as having an old-world charm, revealing that the decor and architecture were inspired by the heritage Parsi hotels in Panchgani that he visited during his school and college years.

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{{^usCountry}} He incorporated those details in black-and-white Parsi-style flooring and vintage Parsi furniture, some of which Shekhar and Farah Khan personally shopped for at Chor Bazaar. The kitchen also maintains a heritage look with old tiles, designed to resemble a traditional Gujarati bungalow. Check out the home tour video here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He incorporated those details in black-and-white Parsi-style flooring and vintage Parsi furniture, some of which Shekhar and Farah Khan personally shopped for at Chor Bazaar. The kitchen also maintains a heritage look with old tiles, designed to resemble a traditional Gujarati bungalow. Check out the home tour video here: {{/usCountry}}

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The outdoors

Shekhar's home embraces nature in a way that it becomes part of the interiors, from the lotus ponds and several bougainvillaea trees to creepers decorating the bungalow's facade and large manicured gardens surrounding the house, and a stunning view of the verdant valley from the terrace. The property is located in a mountainous area where, during the monsoon, clouds actually enter the house, with Shekhar comparing the views to ‘jannat’ (heaven).

The interiors

As one enters the bungalow, they are welcomed into a lavish living room with an open-plan layout and double-height ceilings, creating a sense of endless space. A beige L-shaped couch with vintage armchairs anchors the space, decorated with gorgeous lilies, cute lampshades, framed memories, a vintage carpet, and a sturdy wooden table. Rustic wooden flooring ties everything together.

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The living room features large windows that open onto the balcony, which gives a view of the valley and the manicured gardens. The house also has a dedicated temple (mandir) where Shekhar sits and prays every morning. Meanwhile, the kitchen and dining area are described as a combined "lovely" space.

The rooms also follow the vintage concept, with four-poster beds and lavish windows offering valley views, and double-height ceilings with windows allow ample natural light, giving the rooms a spacious feel.