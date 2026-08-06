Step inside Shriya Saran's lovely Mumbai home inspired by Indian traditions featuring chic decor and spiritual paintings

Shrina Saran, known for her roles in films like Dhrishyam, and her husband Andrei Koscheev gave a tour of their lovely home, and the video was shared on filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube channel. In the December 2025 clip, the couple shared details that went into setting up their fourth-floor apartment, located in Farah's building.

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Inside Shrina Saran and Andrei Koscheev's home

Farah described the home as having a very ‘Indian and Hindustani’ atmosphere, with lovely decor inspired by the ancient traditions and Indian Gods. A prominent feature of the house is a dedicated temple area, with Farah noting that the actor has essentially made ‘a whole temple’ within her home.

Let's take a tour of Shriya and Andrei's home:

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The decor

{{^usCountry}} As one enters Shriya Saran's home, they get a sense of the house's decor at the front door itself, with idols of gods and goddesses, a vintage lamp, a Buddha statue, and a red-patterned boundary wall that adds a rustic aesthetic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As one enters Shriya Saran's home, they get a sense of the house's decor at the front door itself, with idols of gods and goddesses, a vintage lamp, a Buddha statue, and a red-patterned boundary wall that adds a rustic aesthetic. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond the front door, one is welcomed into a beautifully decorated foyer with pastel-coloured walls featuring peacock feathers inspired by Lord Krishna, a glass door painted with Krishna and Radha, marble statues of Saraswati and Ganesha, a Ganesha idol, spiritual paintings, tribal art, brass lamps, and wall-mounted sofas.

The foyer leads to the house's living room, which is divided into a dining area and an entertainment space. Here too, the couple decorated the walls extensively with spiritual paintings featuring various Indian gods and goddesses. Beige couches, vintage armchairs, a crystal chandelier, an area dedicated to displaying Shriya's awards, a patterned table, and a waterfall-style crystal lamp liven up the space.

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Meanwhile, the dining table and wooden chairs match the plush sofa's beige upholstery. In the living room, certain parts of the wall have been painted in vibrant colours and patterns that add a pop of colour to the otherwise minimal walls. As for the kitchen, it's a spacious, modular area designed for functionality, with a strategic layout, smart storage, and practical design elements, including easy-pull drawers and ample space to move around.

About Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran is an Indian film actor, model, and presenter. She has worked in the regional cinema, with many acclaimed films credited to her name, including Dhrishyam 1 and 2 with Ajay Devgn, Awarapan, and Sivaji: The Boss. She will also be seen next in director R Chandru’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Kabzaa’, featuring Kannada actor Upendra in the lead.

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