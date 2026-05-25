Step inside singer Jasleen Royal's 2,300 square foot sea-facing Juhu home with 'warm hug' energy and terrace to die for

For singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal, home isn't just a place to rest between tours; it’s a living, breathing extension of her creative soul. Spanning 2,300 square foot and located in the heart of Juhu, Jasleen’s sea-facing apartment is a masterclass in soulful, self-designed interiors. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home where they live with their adorable son Fatehsinh Khan

Singer Jasleen Royal opens the doors to her 2,300-square-foot Juhu retreat. (Pics: Architectural Digest India)

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Created in collaboration with Janhavi Singh, the space avoids the clinical polish of typical celebrity homes, opting instead for what Jasleen describes as a ‘warm hug’. A May 25 house tour shared by Architectural Digest India shows that the heart of the home is a series of interconnected spaces defined by a sophisticated, moody colour palette. Deep sage green walls provide a serene backdrop in the lounge areas, complemented by rich herringbone-patterned hardwood floors.

The living room: a mix of classic and contemporary

A plush, cream-colored sofa is paired with a matching oversized ottoman, perfect for the 'homebody' lifestyle Jasleen Royal embraces. A black digital piano sits framed by sheer, floor-to-ceiling curtains that filter the intense Mumbai sunlight. Arched motifs are a recurring theme, seen in the striking dark-green cabinetry that features an arched vanity nook, complete with vintage-style lamps and personal accolades.

The soul of the house: the terrace

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{{^usCountry}} While the interiors are cosy, Jasleen shared that the terrace is the 'soul of the house'. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the expansive outdoor space features panoramic views: a glass railing ensures an unobstructed view of the horizon and swaying palm trees. A stone Buddha fountain sits nestled among lush potted greenery, creating a peaceful soundtrack of trickling water to compete with the crashing waves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the interiors are cosy, Jasleen shared that the terrace is the 'soul of the house'. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the expansive outdoor space features panoramic views: a glass railing ensures an unobstructed view of the horizon and swaying palm trees. A stone Buddha fountain sits nestled among lush potted greenery, creating a peaceful soundtrack of trickling water to compete with the crashing waves. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A long, concrete-finish dining table surrounded by wicker chairs serves as the primary spot for hosting. “I love hosting family and friends, so there’s always music playing, people sitting around talking, eating, or just quietly staring at the sky,” Jasleen told Architectural Digest India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A long, concrete-finish dining table surrounded by wicker chairs serves as the primary spot for hosting. “I love hosting family and friends, so there’s always music playing, people sitting around talking, eating, or just quietly staring at the sky,” Jasleen told Architectural Digest India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bedrooms: Earthy tones and sea views {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bedrooms: Earthy tones and sea views {{/usCountry}}

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The transition to the private rooms shifts from sage greens to earthy terracottas and creamy beiges. The bed in the master bedroom features a tall, rust-coloured velvet headboard. The standout feature is the bay window seating, upholstered in warm tones, offering a private perch to watch the sea. A large arched mirror leans against the wall, reflecting the light and making the 2,300-square-foot footprint feel even more expansive.

The dining area and bold vanity

Tucked under a dark wood-panelled ceiling, a banquet-style leather booth in deep burgundy offers a moody, intimate setting for meals, decorated with fresh lilies and a gallery wall of personal photographs. Even the bathroom makes a statement.

Moving away from the muted tones of the rest of the house, the vanity area features deep crimson walls and twin mirrors with gold-toned frames. The dark wood cabinetry and vintage-style brass fixtures maintain the old-world charm that permeates the residence.

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In a city as chaotic as Mumbai, Jasleen has managed to carve out a sanctuary that is as rhythmic and evocative as her music — a space where every corner 'holds you' and the sea is always within reach.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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