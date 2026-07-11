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Step inside Sofia Vergara's stunning Los Angeles mansion with grand interiors, lush gardens and a dreamy pool

From a grand foyer to a resort-worthy backyard, here’s a sneak peek into Sofia Vergara's stunning mansion in Los Angeles.

Published on: Jul 11, 2026 01:25 PM IST
By Anukriti Srivastava
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Sofia Vergara, a Colombian-American actor and television personality, gave a glimpse of her Los Angeles mansion. In an Instagram post dated July 10, 2026, Architecture Digest India shared pictures of her mansion, featuring a grand courtyard, dreamy pool, and warm interiors. Let’s take a closer look at her house:

A glimpse into Sofia Vergara's house in Los Angeles. (sofiavergara/archdigestindia/Instagram)
A glimpse into Sofia Vergara's house in Los Angeles. (sofiavergara/archdigestindia/Instagram)

​Also read | Step inside Noor Mahal Palace in Karnal, Haryana, India’s first Autograph Collection Hotel

Inside Sofia Vergara's mansion

Sofia’s house embodies a refined Mediterranean-inspired estate infused with European heritage architecture, organic modernism, and quiet luxury. The residence draws heavily from Spanish Colonial revival and Mediterranean villa architecture. The palette features warm whites, sand, ivory, natural wood, aged brass, limestone, terracotta, olive greens, and muted earth tones.

The white lime-washed stucco walls reflect sunlight beautifully. It features traditional clay barrel roof tiles that provide texture and Mediterranean authenticity, and limestone planters filled with olive trees and Mediterranean shrubs frame the entrance. A shallow reflecting pool stretches across the front, blurring the transition between architecture and landscape.

Veranda and dining space

The most striking architectural feature is the long barrel-vaulted ceilings, supported by oversized white arches, which create dramatic visual depth. The space feels like an open-air cloister.

It delights with rustic wooden dining tables, handwoven dining chairs, massive terracotta planters overflowing with greenery, soft linen drapery framing the garden, and stone flooring that seamlessly continues outdoors.

Living room

The living room features soft plaster walls, deep arched niches, a curved staircase with wrought iron balustrades, a double-height ceiling, and an oversized stone fireplace carved from limestone.

It also has a fireplace that becomes an architectural sculpture. The vintage-inspired armchair, large indoor olive tree, black contemporary horse sculpture, and deep burgundy floral arrangement, introducing one dramatic accent colour, add drama to the room.

Into the kitchen

The kitchen blends traditional craftsmanship with modern luxury. The full-height inset shaker cabinets painted in warm ivory, decorative crown moulding reaching the ceiling, and hidden storage maximising visual calm are the highlights of the space.

Who is Sofia Vergara?

Sofía Margarita Vergara is a Colombian-American actor and television personality. As the highest-paid actor in the United States, she has received five nominations each at the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava

Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.

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