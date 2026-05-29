Step inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's gorgeous penthouse in Bandra where luxury meets personal charm

Actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's first home together is all about comfort and contrast, where modern luxurious interiors meet refined personal taste. The couple's home, which is situated in Bandra, Mumbai, is designed to be a place where they can return to after a hectic day and also entertain friends for a banger night.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's beautiful home in Bandra.

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On May 28, the Instagram page of Asian Paints shared pictures of Sonakshi and Zaheer's home, and captioned the post, “In Season 9 of Asian Paints’ @asianpaints Where The Heart Is, take a tour of the Bandra home of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. ‘Home is where I can just be myself,’ Sonakshi says.”

Where comfort meets modern interiors

As you enter their stunning abode, you step into a large, open living space where light pours in through tall glass windows. The penthouse is warm, open, and unmistakably theirs, with personal touches added by both Sonakshi and Zaheer. The skyline views, a wraparound balcony, light-filled rooms, and corners that hold memories of their life add character to the space.

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{{^usCountry}} The house is a mix of New York meets Maldives mood, beautified with bright blue and earthy accents. There are two living rooms: the first is all about a Bohemian beach aesthetic, while the second is more refined, with wooden elements and cream walls, accentuated by deep indigo blue decor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The house is a mix of New York meets Maldives mood, beautified with bright blue and earthy accents. There are two living rooms: the first is all about a Bohemian beach aesthetic, while the second is more refined, with wooden elements and cream walls, accentuated by deep indigo blue decor. {{/usCountry}}

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The main living area has cream couches, dark wood furniture, accent walls with wooden elements, plants adding a pop of green, stone walls, beige concrete flooring, large windows opening onto the balcony, wooden beams for a rustic touch, a low-seated dark wood dining table, and a wall-length countertop to chill with friends. Meanwhile, the second living room features denim-blue couches, a bar counter, and modern light fixtures.

The travel wall

One of the highlights of the penthouse is the Twilight Zone, which the couple also calls their travel wall. Sharing details about the space, Asian Paints wrote, "The blue wall in the apartment’s den, painted in Asian Paints’ ‘Twilight Zone’, is what the couple calls their travel wall. It's a separate area featuring a blue wall decorated with a wall hanging where the couple can pin memories from their trips. Plush chocolate brown couches, an abstract art model, a vintage box table, cute ornaments, a large glass wall, and wooden tiles add elements of comfort to the space.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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