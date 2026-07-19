Step inside Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru home featuring a scenic deck, cosy swing and serene vibes

Sunil Chhetri needs no introduction. As an Indian professional footballer, he remains one of the all-time top scorers in ISL history. In a home tour video with Beautiful Homes on May 28, 2020, Sunil and his wife gave fans a tour of their home. Let’s take a closer look at their beautiful abode in Bengaluru.

A look inside footballer Sunil Chhetri's beautiful house. (chetri_sunil11/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Sunil Chhetri’s house

Located in one of the Garden City’s beautiful neighbourhoods, Sunil’s two-bedroom home features a wraparound deck and decor that matches the personalities of the Indian football captain and his wife, Sonam. The couple's home delights with beautiful decor, from statuettes and mirrors to paintings and clocks – all gifts.

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Into the living and dining room

{{^usCountry}} The living room features an open layout that encompasses a lounge area, dining, kitchen, and a bar as well. The space uses rich walnut-toned wood cabinetry that dominates the interiors, giving the home a timeless character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room features an open layout that encompasses a lounge area, dining, kitchen, and a bar as well. The space uses rich walnut-toned wood cabinetry that dominates the interiors, giving the home a timeless character. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of glossy finishes, the cabinetry appears matte or satin, enhancing the handcrafted feel. White walls and ceilings offset the dark wood, ensuring the room remains bright despite the extensive use of deeper tones.

The house also features a beautifully designed built-in bar unit that acts as a transition between the dining space and kitchen. The kitchen follows the same aesthetic vocabulary.

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Warm ambient lighting ties everything together. Rather than relying on dramatic chandeliers, the home uses recessed ceiling lights and carefully positioned pendants to create a welcoming glow.

Home office

Apart from the chic bedroom, the house also has a study room that doubles as a library. Unlike bright, minimal home offices, this room embraces depth and drama, allowing the artwork and collected objects to stand out against the matte backdrop.

The vibrant royal-blue wingback chair introduces the only strong colour in the room, instantly becoming the focal point. The décor is intensely personal.

Open shelving showcases trophies, books, sculptures, football memorabilia, and travel souvenirs, giving the room a narrative quality. Rather than filling the walls with artwork, decorative mirrors, antique-style clocks, and handcrafted objects, create visual interest while reflecting the owner's passions.

The open deck

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The wrap-around open deck is the highlight of the house. It functions like an extension of the living room, designed for relaxed conversations and informal gatherings. It features a swing and a kitchen garden, adding a personal touch to the space.

Who is Sunil Chhetri?

Sunil Chhetri is an Indian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Indian Super League club Bengaluru. He is the all-time top scorer in ISL history and the fourth-highest international goalscorer.