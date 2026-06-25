Sunil Chhetri explains why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain football's gold standard

India football legend Sunil Chhetri lauded several of the tournament's biggest attacking talents and highlighted some of the FIFA World Cup's most memorable moments so far, including Lionel Messi's hat-trick, Japan's dominant 4-0 victory, and Morocco's encounter with Scotland among the standout matches that have caught his attention at the tournament. Sunil Chhetri marvels at Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's longevity: (AFP and Reuters)

Reflecting on the performances of the world's leading forwards, Chhetri said the tournament's marquee names have all risen to the occasion. "I think none of them have disappointed. Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland, Mbappé, Harry Kane, Isak, Gyökeres; all the strikers who were talked about before the tournament have delivered. It's not very common for all the big names to come to the party so early in a major tournament, and that's been amazing for football fans," Chhetri, who recently joined ZEE 5's FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel, said.

Chhetri also hailed Messi and Ronaldo for defying age and expectations, praising the iconic duo's enduring excellence and unwavering commitment to success.

"Think about Messi and Ronaldo, who are almost 40. For them to perform like this on the world stage is unbelievable. If there is one thing young footballers should learn from them, it's their hunger. They have won almost everything in football, but they still play with the same desire and commitment," Chhetri added.

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Asked to identify his favourite moments of the tournament, Chhetri pointed to Messi's memorable hat-trick, Japan's dominant 4-0 triumph, and the Morocco-Scotland encounter that he watched live in Boston.

"Messi's hat-trick reminded everyone why he remains one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Japan's 4-0 win was another special moment because it showcased how far Asian football has progressed. And Morocco versus Scotland was a fantastic match to witness live, both because of the atmosphere and the quality on display," he said.