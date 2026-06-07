Step inside Tanisha Mukherjee’s grandmother’s ancestral Lonavala home beautifully turned into a heritage homestay. Watch

Actor Tanisha Mukherjee has offered a glimpse into Franjupani House, the ancestral property in Lonavala of her late grandmother, Shobhana Samar, which she has lovingly transformed into a homestay while preserving its original essence. She shared the tour in a June 6 Instagram post, along with a caption that read, “The Frangipani House- home of my legendary superstar Grandmother, Shobna Samarth. Every wall, each corner of this wonderful house has a story to tell.”

Tanisha Mukherjee transforms ancestral home into charming homestay in Lonavala.(Instagram/@tanishaamukerji)

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She adds, “‘Man’s greatest inspiration always comes from nature,’ my Grandmother also believed in this and that’s why she lived in Lonavala for most of her life, surrounded and immersed in nature… Come find that inspiration in Frangipani House- a reimagined home stay!!” (Also read: Step inside Vishal Dadlani’s simple Mumbai home with no TV, minimalist interiors and art-filled living spaces. Watch )

Dressed in a stunning lavender saree paired with multi-layered pearl jewellery, Tanisha gives viewers a tour of the property in the video. She says, “I have renovated and redesigned this space in the way that I think my grandmother would have wanted it to be. I didn’t want to overdevelop it. I didn’t want to cut down any of the trees that she planted. My entire childhood and my mother’s entire childhood has been spent on this very property and also just the way that we’ve kept it very authentic and real.”

A nostalgic home carefully preserved and reimagined

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{{^usCountry}} The property beautifully balances nostalgia with thoughtful restoration, with its natural surroundings and old-world charm carefully preserved. Stepping outside, the homestay opens into an expansive outdoor patio overlooking lush greenery. A tiled deck frames sweeping views of nature and glowing sunsets, creating a serene escape designed for slow living and quiet reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The property beautifully balances nostalgia with thoughtful restoration, with its natural surroundings and old-world charm carefully preserved. Stepping outside, the homestay opens into an expansive outdoor patio overlooking lush greenery. A tiled deck frames sweeping views of nature and glowing sunsets, creating a serene escape designed for slow living and quiet reflection. {{/usCountry}}

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The outdoor space also features a built-in planter bursting with crimson blooms, adding a vibrant pop of colour against the earthy backdrop. Nearby, a pristine oval-shaped swimming pool sits framed by dark stone tiles and a cosy dining set-up, lending the space a relaxed, resort-like feel.

Elegant interiors blending comfort and heritage charm

For evening gatherings, an alfresco dining area under a corrugated roof comes alive with hanging lanterns and rich blue velvet seating, setting the tone for intimate get-togethers.

Inside the main house, a grand dark-wood double door opens into warm, inviting interiors. A cosy bedroom awaits with a striking vaulted wooden ceiling, floral curtains, and a vibrant red bed runner, blending comfort with old-world charm. Every detail of the home reflects careful curation, from textured stone walls and built-in shelving to sleek bedside corners that retain the property’s rustic character.

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The homestay also features a bold, nature-inspired bathroom, where emerald green stone walls meet tropical leaf-print wallpaper and a gilded sunburst mirror, adding a striking, artistic finish to the space.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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