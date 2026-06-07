Step inside Tanisha Mukherjee’s grandmother’s ancestral Lonavala home beautifully turned into a heritage homestay. Watch
Actor Tanisha Mukherjee offers a glimpse into Franjupani House, a heritage homestay reimagined with family memories, nature, and timeless old-world charm.
Actor Tanisha Mukherjee has offered a glimpse into Franjupani House, the ancestral property in Lonavala of her late grandmother, Shobhana Samar, which she has lovingly transformed into a homestay while preserving its original essence. She shared the tour in a June 6 Instagram post, along with a caption that read, “The Frangipani House- home of my legendary superstar Grandmother, Shobna Samarth. Every wall, each corner of this wonderful house has a story to tell.”
She adds, “‘Man’s greatest inspiration always comes from nature,’ my Grandmother also believed in this and that’s why she lived in Lonavala for most of her life, surrounded and immersed in nature… Come find that inspiration in Frangipani House- a reimagined home stay!!” (Also read: Step inside Vishal Dadlani’s simple Mumbai home with no TV, minimalist interiors and art-filled living spaces. Watch )
Dressed in a stunning lavender saree paired with multi-layered pearl jewellery, Tanisha gives viewers a tour of the property in the video. She says, “I have renovated and redesigned this space in the way that I think my grandmother would have wanted it to be. I didn’t want to overdevelop it. I didn’t want to cut down any of the trees that she planted. My entire childhood and my mother’s entire childhood has been spent on this very property and also just the way that we’ve kept it very authentic and real.”
A nostalgic home carefully preserved and reimagined
The property beautifully balances nostalgia with thoughtful restoration, with its natural surroundings and old-world charm carefully preserved. Stepping outside, the homestay opens into an expansive outdoor patio overlooking lush greenery. A tiled deck frames sweeping views of nature and glowing sunsets, creating a serene escape designed for slow living and quiet reflection.{{/usCountry}}
The property beautifully balances nostalgia with thoughtful restoration, with its natural surroundings and old-world charm carefully preserved. Stepping outside, the homestay opens into an expansive outdoor patio overlooking lush greenery. A tiled deck frames sweeping views of nature and glowing sunsets, creating a serene escape designed for slow living and quiet reflection.{{/usCountry}}
The outdoor space also features a built-in planter bursting with crimson blooms, adding a vibrant pop of colour against the earthy backdrop. Nearby, a pristine oval-shaped swimming pool sits framed by dark stone tiles and a cosy dining set-up, lending the space a relaxed, resort-like feel.
Elegant interiors blending comfort and heritage charm
For evening gatherings, an alfresco dining area under a corrugated roof comes alive with hanging lanterns and rich blue velvet seating, setting the tone for intimate get-togethers.
Inside the main house, a grand dark-wood double door opens into warm, inviting interiors. A cosy bedroom awaits with a striking vaulted wooden ceiling, floral curtains, and a vibrant red bed runner, blending comfort with old-world charm. Every detail of the home reflects careful curation, from textured stone walls and built-in shelving to sleek bedside corners that retain the property’s rustic character.
The homestay also features a bold, nature-inspired bathroom, where emerald green stone walls meet tropical leaf-print wallpaper and a gilded sunburst mirror, adding a striking, artistic finish to the space.