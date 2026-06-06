Step inside Vishal Dadlani’s simple Mumbai home with no TV, minimalist interiors and art-filled living spaces. Watch

Vishal’s personal philosophy is evident in every corner, he doesn’t believe in noise, either in life or in his surroundings. That clarity extends even to his media habits. “I don’t watch those news debates where 7–8 people shout at each other. I never watch that,” he shares, adding that he has never even watched his own show on TV, preferring digital platforms instead.

Vishal’s home reflects a highly contemporary, minimalist aesthetic defined by bright, light-filled spaces and a calming palette of whites, creams, and soft neutrals. The living area feels thoughtfully composed rather than decorated, balanced with dark wood accents, textured white cushions, low-profile wooden tables, and elegant vases filled with dried pampas grass and palm leaves.

Vishal Dadlani, singer, songwriter, and music composer, lives in a beautiful Mumbai home characterised by muted tones, minimalist décor, and a calm, grounded energy. In a June 5 YouTube video with Mashable India, he gives a tour of his home, offering a glimpse into his simple yet creatively rich living space. (Also read: Step inside Punjabi singer Parmish Verma’s dream Mohali home with only 2 rooms, lush lawns and soulful Gurbani mornings )

Among the more unexpected elements inside the home is a cube-shaped satellite model called Kalam Sat, which Vishal describes as a real object sent to space and brought back. The piece stands out as a symbol of curiosity, innovation, and the same experimental spirit that defines his music. His lifestyle choices further reinforce the honesty of the space. Vishal does not smoke or drink, though he occasionally keeps alcohol for friends who visit.

A space shaped by philosophy, memory and creative energy At its core, the home reflects Vishal’s journey from Mumbai’s Bandra, where he experienced the realities of small rented rooms, cramped studios, and relentless hustle. He often recalls those beginnings with clarity: “We had tiny rented places, tiny studios, no lobby, no pantry, nothing. That’s the real Mumbai journey.”

That sense of openness carries into the design of the space itself. Large floor-to-ceiling windows with sheer white curtains flood the interiors with natural light, enhancing the airy, minimalist feel. Cream-toned flooring, light-colored armchairs, and stacks of books used as understated decor contribute to the home’s effortless elegance. Minimalist audio and electronic setups placed near dark-wood frames subtly hint at the home’s deeper identity as a creative hub.

Breaking the neutral palette is a striking, large artwork on a white wall, a vibrant green and orange portrait infused with nature-inspired motifs. The painting adds a bold artistic contrast, echoing the musical and expressive world Vishal inhabits.