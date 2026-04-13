Step inside Tara Sutaria's brand-new, self-designed Mumbai home inspired by lavish Parsi aesthetics. Take a video tour

In the beginning of 2026, Tara Sutaria gave herself a special gift by buying her first home in Mumbai. The 30-year-old actor gave fans a sneak peek into the space by sharing a post on Instagram with the caption, “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.”

Take a video tour of Tara Sutaria's new home in Mumbai.

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Tara recently welcomed Farah Khan for a tour of her new home, and the filmmaker shared the video on YouTube on April 13. The video highlights the beautiful decor, which blends Parsi and English aesthetics, as the two stars bond over shared memories about cinema and music, of Tara's early career, and her background in opera.

House tour of Tara Sutaria's new residence

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{{^usCountry}} Tara Sutaria recently moved into her new home in Mumbai. She confessed to Farah Khan during the home tour that she decorated the space herself, as she is obsessed with interior design. The house is a nice mix of Parsi style and is filled with curated details like flowers and candles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tara Sutaria recently moved into her new home in Mumbai. She confessed to Farah Khan during the home tour that she decorated the space herself, as she is obsessed with interior design. The house is a nice mix of Parsi style and is filled with curated details like flowers and candles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the age of minimalism and Pinterest-obsessed decor ideas, Tara gave character to her home by adding elements inspired by her life: from the Parsi-cum-Gujarati silverware in the dining room to a wall dedicated to displaying things she holds dear, including a clapperboard she received from Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra during Student of the Year 2, and painting she collected over the years, including one that depicts her new beginnings. The decor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the age of minimalism and Pinterest-obsessed decor ideas, Tara gave character to her home by adding elements inspired by her life: from the Parsi-cum-Gujarati silverware in the dining room to a wall dedicated to displaying things she holds dear, including a clapperboard she received from Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra during Student of the Year 2, and painting she collected over the years, including one that depicts her new beginnings. The decor {{/usCountry}}

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As one enters Tara's home, they are welcomed into a large space, divided into a foyer with a grand piano, the home's centrepiece, and a living area with a display wall dedicated to memorabilia. The wooden flooring and white walls are accentuated with warm lighting, luxurious rugs, stunning art pieces, plants, and a vintage chandelier.

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The display wall houses her father’s extensive record collection and a few other special mementoes, including a limited edition of The Phantom of the Opera. Among the many art pieces Tara displays, she confessed that her favourite in the whole house is a painting titled Newness, painted by a friend in Goa to celebrate Tara’s first home and a new phase in her life. Another key feature is a wall dedicated to her magazine covers.

The house is designed for entertaining, with Tara mentioning that she frequently hosts dinner parties for her friends. The actor has a dedicated dining room where she displays her luxurious silverware. Elegant floral arrangements, a silver tray for drinks, and a luxurious table for the spread completed the stunning room.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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