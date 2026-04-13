Step inside Tara Sutaria's brand-new, self-designed Mumbai home inspired by lavish Parsi aesthetics. Take a video tour
Tara Sutaria's new Mumbai home features a grand piano, a display wall of memorabilia, and luxurious decor blending Parsi and English styles.
In the beginning of 2026, Tara Sutaria gave herself a special gift by buying her first home in Mumbai. The 30-year-old actor gave fans a sneak peek into the space by sharing a post on Instagram with the caption, “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.”
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Tara recently welcomed Farah Khan for a tour of her new home, and the filmmaker shared the video on YouTube on April 13. The video highlights the beautiful decor, which blends Parsi and English aesthetics, as the two stars bond over shared memories about cinema and music, of Tara's early career, and her background in opera.
House tour of Tara Sutaria's new residence
Tara Sutaria recently moved into her new home in Mumbai. She confessed to Farah Khan during the home tour that she decorated the space herself, as she is obsessed with interior design. The house is a nice mix of Parsi style and is filled with curated details like flowers and candles.{{/usCountry}}
Tara Sutaria recently moved into her new home in Mumbai. She confessed to Farah Khan during the home tour that she decorated the space herself, as she is obsessed with interior design. The house is a nice mix of Parsi style and is filled with curated details like flowers and candles.{{/usCountry}}
In the age of minimalism and Pinterest-obsessed decor ideas, Tara gave character to her home by adding elements inspired by her life: from the Parsi-cum-Gujarati silverware in the dining room to a wall dedicated to displaying things she holds dear, including a clapperboard she received from Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra during Student of the Year 2, and painting she collected over the years, including one that depicts her new beginnings.
The decor{{/usCountry}}
In the age of minimalism and Pinterest-obsessed decor ideas, Tara gave character to her home by adding elements inspired by her life: from the Parsi-cum-Gujarati silverware in the dining room to a wall dedicated to displaying things she holds dear, including a clapperboard she received from Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra during Student of the Year 2, and painting she collected over the years, including one that depicts her new beginnings.
The decor{{/usCountry}}
As one enters Tara's home, they are welcomed into a large space, divided into a foyer with a grand piano, the home's centrepiece, and a living area with a display wall dedicated to memorabilia. The wooden flooring and white walls are accentuated with warm lighting, luxurious rugs, stunning art pieces, plants, and a vintage chandelier.
The display wall houses her father’s extensive record collection and a few other special mementoes, including a limited edition of The Phantom of the Opera. Among the many art pieces Tara displays, she confessed that her favourite in the whole house is a painting titled Newness, painted by a friend in Goa to celebrate Tara’s first home and a new phase in her life. Another key feature is a wall dedicated to her magazine covers.
The house is designed for entertaining, with Tara mentioning that she frequently hosts dinner parties for her friends. The actor has a dedicated dining room where she displays her luxurious silverware. Elegant floral arrangements, a silver tray for drinks, and a luxurious table for the spread completed the stunning room.