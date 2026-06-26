Step inside the 'Teletubbies-coded' peanut-shaped home in Mexico with no straight walls and cave-like interiors. Watch

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live inside a home inspired by nature instead of geometry, Casa Orgánica in Mexico offers the answer. In a May 12 Instagram video, home and design page Casita Homes gave viewers a tour of the iconic residence designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain that blurs the line between architecture and landscape, replacing straight walls and sharp corners with flowing curves that feel almost cave-like. (Also read: Step inside Vedang Raina's stylish Mumbai apartment with vintage decor; Farah Khan can't stop admiring the kitchen )

Hidden beneath a living green roof

Hidden beneath a green roof, this Mexico home has no straight walls. (Instagram/@casitahomes_)

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Located in Naucalpan de Juárez, about 45 minutes from Mexico City, Casa Orgánica was completed in 1984 as Senosiain’s family home. Inspired by the shape of a peanut shell, the residence consists of two interconnected oval spaces, one for everyday living and another for rest, linked by a gently curving passageway.

From the outside, the house is almost invisible. Instead of a conventional roof, it is covered with a lush layer of grass and vegetation that blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. The curved glass entrance emerges from the greenery, making the home appear as though it has naturally grown out of the earth rather than being built on it.

Step inside and the first thing you’ll notice is the absence of rigid geometry. The walls, ceiling and floor flow continuously into one another, creating soft sculptural interiors without harsh edges. Built using ferrocement, the home feels organic, almost like walking through a naturally formed cave.

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{{^usCountry}} Cave-like interiors with sculpted spaces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cave-like interiors with sculpted spaces {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rather than relying on standalone furniture, many of the home’s seating areas are integrated directly into the structure. Curved sofas wrap around the living room, while sculpted platforms function as benches and tables, reinforcing the home’s seamless design language. Instead of large conventional windows, Casa Orgánica uses circular skylights and strategically placed openings to bring daylight indoors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than relying on standalone furniture, many of the home’s seating areas are integrated directly into the structure. Curved sofas wrap around the living room, while sculpted platforms function as benches and tables, reinforcing the home’s seamless design language. Instead of large conventional windows, Casa Orgánica uses circular skylights and strategically placed openings to bring daylight indoors. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the home’s standout spaces is its sculptural bathroom, where a flowing countertop appears to emerge from the wall. Beneath it sits a mosaic-lined sunken tub in shades of green and blue, illuminated by a large overhead skylight that creates a tranquil, spa-like atmosphere.

Large panoramic windows frame uninterrupted views of the surrounding gardens, making the outdoors feel like an extension of the interiors. Hanging chairs, natural wood furniture and earthy finishes further strengthen the home’s connection with its environment.

How the internet reacted

The Instagram video has garnered more than 16 million views, with thousands of likes and comments. Many viewers couldn’t help but compare the whimsical, grass-covered home to the iconic house from the children’s television series Teletubbies.

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One user wrote, “Teletubbies’ house.” Another commented, “It is the house of the Teletubbies.” A third joked, “The Teletubbies were living in luxury all along.” Another user wrote, “This looks like something straight out of a fairy tale.” One commenter simply said, “My dream home.” Several others shared Teletubbies GIFs, while another wrote, “It looks like the Teletubbies’ house. I want it.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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