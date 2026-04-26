Step inside this stunning Mumbai home with a 125-year-old Burmese ceiling; internet says ‘even better than Taj Mahal’

Dr Jai Madaan is a prominent Indian celebrity astrologer, vastu consultant, motivational speaker, and spiritual healer. In a recent house tour video with Priyam Saraswat, she gave a tour of her Mumbai home, located in Malabar Hills. Her house speaks about her personality and exudes a luxurious villa vibe. Let’s take a look at her home, which is taking the internet by storm.

Dr Jai Madaan gave a house tour of her Mumbai home.(priyamsaraswat/Instagram)

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Inside Dr Jai Madaan’s home

Nestled in the Malabar Hills, Dr Jai Madaan’s Mumbai home is no less than a luxurious villa, where every corner and element narrates a story. Home is where your heart belongs and Madaan’s home amidst the Mumbai city hustle and bustle ensures peace in all corners. Drawing inspiration from astrology and Indian architectural style, the house is designed in a way that it is vastu compliant in all manners. The entire house is adorned with artistic pieces, silverware, and metalware to create a positive vibe and promote prosperity.

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{{^usCountry}} Into the living room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Into the living room {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The house welcomes with a beautiful glass door with a golden design all over. The living room opens into a large space and a massive sea-facing window. Lined with artistic decor pieces, a white couch, and a beautiful 125-year-old Burmese ceiling, the living room looks no less than a royal courtroom. Dr Madaan highlights that the window area of the living space is her most favourite spot. She mentioned that with all the unrest in the world, she finds peace relaxing at this spot. Dr Madaan also highlighted one of the corners of her house that features all 12 zodiac signs, but the Indian version. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The house welcomes with a beautiful glass door with a golden design all over. The living room opens into a large space and a massive sea-facing window. Lined with artistic decor pieces, a white couch, and a beautiful 125-year-old Burmese ceiling, the living room looks no less than a royal courtroom. Dr Madaan highlights that the window area of the living space is her most favourite spot. She mentioned that with all the unrest in the world, she finds peace relaxing at this spot. Dr Madaan also highlighted one of the corners of her house that features all 12 zodiac signs, but the Indian version. {{/usCountry}}

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Followed by the living room, Dr Madaan took the viewers to her workspace. She mentioned that there are no walls in the house, and it's all mirrors and glasses, sealing the space. The workspace features a large desk decked with all her necessary elements and a globe made of an ostrich’s egg. The desk also delights with Ganesha and Lakshmi idols.

Stunning dining area to spacious bedroom

The dining area is another beautiful spot of the house that features a massive dining table and a mirrored ceiling that shows a reflection of the dining table. The 12 chairs of the table feature 12 zodiac signs. Dr Madaan calls it like cosmos eating together. The aesthetic chandelier on the ceiling above the dining table and flowers made the whole space blend perfectly.

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Dr Madaan takes viewers to her bedroom space as well, which was all decked up in white and ensures a sea view all the time. In fact, her restroom is also built without any walls.

Internet reaction

One of the user commented, “Never seen such a beautiful house in my life, maybe Indraprasth must have looked like this so I imagine, Breathtaking.”

Another wrote, "This house is way more beautiful than any of the celebrities or ministers house's.... She's leaving Laxmi & Sarawati it feels".

Other commented, “I am more of a ‘less is more’ but there is no denying this lady has great taste, the attention to details, beautiful crafted ceilings and items around the house and everything was thought of purposely.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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