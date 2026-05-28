Step inside Umaid Bhawan, where Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas married: 'The last royal palace of India built in 1 crore'

One of India’s last great royal palaces and the private home of Maharaja Gaj Singh II, the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace needs no introduction. This is where Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018. On May 27, Curly Tales shared a video on YouTube showing the opulent interiors of the royal palace.

Inside the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. (Umaid Bhawan Palace)

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As one of the world’s largest private residences, the palace is divided into three sections: a royal residence, a luxury hotel, and a museum showcasing vintage cars, clocks, and hunting trophies. In the palace tour video, actors Dino Morea and Zoya Afroz explore its history and architectural grandeur. According to them, the structure was built in the 1920s to provide employment for 3,000 people during a severe drought in Jodhpur. Let's take a step inside:

The royal home of Maharaja Gaj Singh II

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{{^usCountry}} Umaid Bhawan Palace, located in Jodhpur, was commissioned by Maharaja Umaid Singh. The construction was completed in a period of over 14 years, and the project cost approximately ₹1 crore, Dino shared. It was completed in 1943, making it the last royal palace built in India before independence. It is also considered India’s youngest royal palace complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Umaid Bhawan Palace, located in Jodhpur, was commissioned by Maharaja Umaid Singh. The construction was completed in a period of over 14 years, and the project cost approximately ₹1 crore, Dino shared. It was completed in 1943, making it the last royal palace built in India before independence. It is also considered India’s youngest royal palace complex. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Architecture and design {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Architecture and design {{/usCountry}}

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The palace was designed by British architect Henry Lanchester, who blended Indo-Saracenic aesthetics with Western structural logic. The construction used sandstone without using cement, and the stones of the palace were interlocked to allow natural air circulation. Moreover, makrana marble and teak wood were also used to keep the interiors naturally cool in the desert heat.

Additionally, the palace features significant Art Deco influences, particularly in the Palm Court area. The estate spans 26 acres, with 15 acres dedicated to lush gardens, home to many peacocks.

The palace is divided into three main sections: the Zanana (women's wing), the Mardana (men's wing), and the Royal Wing. The palace has over 300 rooms, and the chambers dedicated to the maharaja and maharani span over 4,850 sq ft. The Maharani’s Suite, designed for Maharani Badan Kanwar, features a soft pink tone, a single-cut pink marble bathtub, and a private kitchen with a direct lift for seamless service.

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The palace remains the home of the royal family, with Maharaja Gaj Singh II and his family residing in the Zanana wing. It also includes a hidden bar disguised as a mirror, temperature-controlled swimming pools, and some of the earliest royal lifts.

Other key details of the palace are hunting trophies, vintage clocks, swords passed down in the royal family, royal costumes, paintings by Polish artist Stefan Norblin, a collection of vintage cars, including rare Rolls-Royce and Buick models, an African bull trophy, and a 9.6-foot-long elephant tusk.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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