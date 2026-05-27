Step inside Mouni Roy's stunning Cannes Airbnb: Actor ditched 5-star for this quiet yet luxurious French Riviera home

While most Bollywood A-listers like Aishwarya Rai or Alia Bhatt typically retreat to the gilded, high-security suites of the Hotel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival, Mouni Roy chose a path of quiet luxury. Eschewing the frantic energy of five-star lobbies, the actor opted for a sprawling, sun-drenched Airbnb on the French Riviera. Also read | Take a tour of Alia Bhatt’s lavish Cannes hotel: With ₹9 lakh a night suites it’s every bit as decadent as you'd imagine Mouni Roy ditched the 5-star chaos for a stunning, minimalist Airbnb on the French Riviera with that unbeatable Mediterranean balcony view. (Instagram/ Mouni Roy)

The property served as her personal sanctuary and a high-fashion backdrop for her pre-red carpet shoots, offering a cosy charm that no hotel room could replicate.

Mouni Roy's minimalist sanctuary at Cannes On May 27, Mouni Roy gave a tour of the Airbnb. The interiors of her Cannes 'escape' are all about Mediterranean minimalism. Upon entering, the foyer opens into a bright, airy hallway featuring stark white walls and light-toned flooring that reflects the abundant Riviera sun.

A standout feature is the floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving unit in the living area. It’s not just for show; the shelves are packed with an eclectic mix of books, giving the space a lived-in vibe. Small black sculptures of figures in motion sit atop the unit, juxtaposed against a simple white vase filled with fresh white roses.

In the video she posted, Mouni was spotted unwinding on a neutral-toned contemporary sofa, leaning against plush grey cushions while diving into a novel. The lighting is soft and intentional, with sleek, modern floor lamps and minimalist bedside lighting.