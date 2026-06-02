Step inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's luxurious 4-bedroom holiday villa in Alibaug with views of Sahyadri range

Virat Kohli has been the talk of the town as the cricketer recently scripted history on the pitch with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), clinching their second consecutive title against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 31. As RCB fans rejoice over the win, here's a look at his and wife Anushka Sharma's luxurious holiday home in Alibaug.

A look inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's holiday home.

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On June 1, Architectural Digest India shared pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's holiday home in Alibaug. Calling it an embodiment of biophilic luxury, the photos AD India shared give an inside peek into the power couple's space, the design ethos they followed, and the luxurious interiors. Let's take a look inside:

A Californian Konkan-style escape

Anushka and Virat's home is built over a 10,000-square-foot plot by globally acclaimed architects at Saota, led by designer Phillippe Fouché. The holiday home is designed in the Californian Konkan-style, with four bedrooms that celebrate raw luxury. According to AD India, the couple chose this place because Virat was looking for ‘a space with a soul, with a sense of belonging and community—a home that is a testament to his own taste.’

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{{^usCountry}} The villa, set amid verdant scenery, is a sanctuary that blends contemporary neoclassical design with a curated mix of modern and vintage furniture. According to a January 2025 Mint report, it is valued at ₹32 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The villa, set amid verdant scenery, is a sanctuary that blends contemporary neoclassical design with a curated mix of modern and vintage furniture. According to a January 2025 Mint report, it is valued at ₹32 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This stunning space boasts an array of luxurious features that take your breath away, including a temperature-controlled pool, a custom kitchen, and four elegant bathrooms, alongside a relaxing jacuzzi and a beautiful garden. The exquisite finishes, from pristine stones, exotic Italian marbles, to Turkish limestone and travertine, add character to the space. The interiors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This stunning space boasts an array of luxurious features that take your breath away, including a temperature-controlled pool, a custom kitchen, and four elegant bathrooms, alongside a relaxing jacuzzi and a beautiful garden. The exquisite finishes, from pristine stones, exotic Italian marbles, to Turkish limestone and travertine, add character to the space. The interiors {{/usCountry}}

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A few other standout features that make the home gorgeous are the double-height cut-out ceiling decorated with natural hardwood. The house follows an elaborate open layout, accentuated with expansive windows and glass walls, that let natural light stream in and fill the space.

Additionally, the four rooms inside the villa feature expansive balconies offering stunning views of the Sahyadri range. The expansive garden of the home, featuring an inviting al fresco dining area, matches the villa’s elegance, architecture, and the surrounding nature.

A few other key features of the couple's holiday home include circadian lighting, advanced air and water filtration, tastefully curated furniture, and biophilic interiors.

About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is an Indian batsman, and Anushka Sharma is an award-winning actor and producer. The couple tied the knot in 2017, and have two kids, daughter Vamika, and son Akaay.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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